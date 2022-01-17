|
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE
|2022 Jan 17, Mon 18:34-
Height: 6-4 Weight: 235 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2023
#142 Overall, #18 DE, #10 AL
#87 Overall, #4 DE, #9 AL
#105 Overall, #13 DL, #9 AL
Four-star 2023 Highland Home, Alabama defensive end Keldric Faulk announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"After a great conversation with @coachski_ (Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall), I’m extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Faulk said.
Faulk was an Alabama 2A-classification finalist for lineman of the year.
Faulk was named first-team All-America by MaxPreps as a sophomore.
He had Clemson in a top-5 schools list in August, along with Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee.
After a great conversation with @coachski_ I’m extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @SquadronFB pic.twitter.com/u0HEJltlcq— keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) January 17, 2022
@ClemsonFB @coachski_ showing some love???? pic.twitter.com/ywdJiWLAJB— keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) September 1, 2021