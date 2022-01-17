Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE
by - 2022 Jan 17, Mon 18:34
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Keldric Faulk - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 235   Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#142 Overall, #18 DE, #10 AL
Rivals:
#87 Overall, #4 DE, #9 AL
24/7:
#105 Overall, #13 DL, #9 AL

Four-star 2023 Highland Home, Alabama defensive end Keldric Faulk announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After a great conversation with @coachski_ (Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall), I’m extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Faulk said.

Faulk was an Alabama 2A-classification finalist for lineman of the year.

Faulk was named first-team All-America by MaxPreps as a sophomore.

He had Clemson in a top-5 schools list in August, along with Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney wins sledding race down hill
WATCH: Dabo Swinney wins sledding race down hill
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE
Clemson men's basketball heads to Syracuse
Clemson men's basketball heads to Syracuse
Former Tigers QB is transferring back to Clemson
Former Tigers QB is transferring back to Clemson
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 110 Recruits (88 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest