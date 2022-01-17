Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DE

TigerNet Staff by

Keldric Faulk Defensive End TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 235 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#142 Overall, #18 DE, #10 AL #142 Overall, #18 DE, #10 AL Rivals:

#87 Overall, #4 DE, #9 AL #87 Overall, #4 DE, #9 AL 24/7:

#105 Overall, #13 DL, #9 AL #105 Overall, #13 DL, #9 AL 6-4235Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Highland Home, Alabama defensive end Keldric Faulk announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After a great conversation with @coachski_ (Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall), I’m extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Faulk said.

Faulk was an Alabama 2A-classification finalist for lineman of the year.

Faulk was named first-team All-America by MaxPreps as a sophomore.

He had Clemson in a top-5 schools list in August, along with Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee.