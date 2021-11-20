|
Clemson offers 4-star 2023 QB
|Saturday, November 20, 2021, 5:36 PM-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023
#81 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL
#4 QB, #17 AL
#98 Overall, #7 QB, #8 AL
Clemson had its second QB offer of 2023 announced on Saturday.
Four-star Birmingham, Alabama signal-caller Christopher Vizzina was on hand for a visit and joined No. 1-rated 2023 prospect Arch Manning with the QB offer status from Clemson in the class.
"After a very memorable conversation with Coach Swinney, I am BLESSED to say I have received an offer from Clemson University!" Vizzina said.
Vizzina passed for 2,065 yards with 16 TDs to four interceptions, completing 68.4% of his attempts and rushing for 600 yards as well.
Rated as high as the No. 7 QB in the nation (247Sports), his other offers include Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Kentucky.
After a very memorable conversation with Coach Swinney, I am BLESSED to say I have received an offer from Clemson University!@CoachStreeter @BriarwoodFTBLL @GasCrew7v7 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/twKvTztClP— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) November 20, 2021
Good to see two Briarwood Lions catching up with each other before the Clemson vs. Wake Forest game today!! @vizzina2 @trent_howard_ pic.twitter.com/W8YhJfuHuc— Briarwood Football (@BriarwoodFTBLL) November 20, 2021