Clemson offers 4-star 2023 QB
by - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 5:36 PM
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#81 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL
Rivals:
#4 QB, #17 AL
24/7:
#98 Overall, #7 QB, #8 AL
Vizzina posted the QB offer on Saturday while on a visit (photo per his Twitter account).
Vizzina posted the QB offer on Saturday while on a visit (photo per his Twitter account).

Clemson had its second QB offer of 2023 announced on Saturday.

Four-star Birmingham, Alabama signal-caller Christopher Vizzina was on hand for a visit and joined No. 1-rated 2023 prospect Arch Manning with the QB offer status from Clemson in the class.

"After a very memorable conversation with Coach Swinney, I am BLESSED to say I have received an offer from Clemson University!" Vizzina said.

Vizzina passed for 2,065 yards with 16 TDs to four interceptions, completing 68.4% of his attempts and rushing for 600 yards as well.

Rated as high as the No. 7 QB in the nation (247Sports), his other offers include Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Kentucky.

