Clemson offers 4-star 2023 QB

TigerNet Staff by

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback TigerNet: (4.41) (4.41)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#81 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL #81 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL Rivals:

#4 QB, #17 AL #4 QB, #17 AL 24/7:

#98 Overall, #7 QB, #8 AL #98 Overall, #7 QB, #8 AL 6-3200Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)2023

Clemson had its second QB offer of 2023 announced on Saturday.

Four-star Birmingham, Alabama signal-caller Christopher Vizzina was on hand for a visit and joined No. 1-rated 2023 prospect Arch Manning with the QB offer status from Clemson in the class.

"After a very memorable conversation with Coach Swinney, I am BLESSED to say I have received an offer from Clemson University!" Vizzina said.

Vizzina passed for 2,065 yards with 16 TDs to four interceptions, completing 68.4% of his attempts and rushing for 600 yards as well.

Rated as high as the No. 7 QB in the nation (247Sports), his other offers include Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame and Kentucky.

Good to see two Briarwood Lions catching up with each other before the Clemson vs. Wake Forest game today!! @vizzina2 @trent_howard_ pic.twitter.com/W8YhJfuHuc — Briarwood Football (@BriarwoodFTBLL) November 20, 2021