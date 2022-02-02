Breaking: Clemson lands 4-star Alabama lineman

Caden Story Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.40) (4.40)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 282 Hometown: Lanett, AL (Lanett HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#257 Overall, #23 DE, #11 AL #257 Overall, #23 DE, #11 AL Rivals:

#31 DE, #16 AL #31 DE, #16 AL 24/7:

#147 Overall, #20 DL, #8 AL #147 Overall, #20 DL, #8 AL 6-3282Lanett, AL (Lanett HS)2022

2022 4-star Lanett, Alabama defensive linemen Caden Story committed to sign with Clemson on Wednesday.

Story ended up following Nick Eason from Auburn to the ACC’s Tigers, where Story was a commitment until last month and Eason was a defensive line coach until returning to his alma mater as a defensive tackles coach.

"I finally found my home away from home," Story said on a CBS Sports HQ broadcast.

He picked Clemson over finalists in Auburn and Florida.

Story was named the 2A Lineman of the Year in Alabama. He is rated as high as a top-150 overall prospect (147; 247Sports).

His brother Kristian plays for Alabama. Caden Story originally had committed to Auburn in August over UCF.

With 19 incoming freshman commits, Clemson is 11th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Story is the first four-star pledge for the 2022 class since Antonio Williams' commitment in early December.

Signee analysis: Caden Story - 4-star DL - Lanett, Alabama

Committed since: 2/2/22.

Listed size: 6-3 282

Quotable: “Story is a long levered defensive lineman with an 80 inch wingspan and a thick and powerful lower half. He has shade versatility to line up in multiple spots along the defensive front and provide interior rush pressure. Very nimble and easy moving for a player with his body type and frame. Gets off the ball with body quickness and also shows a powerful initial push to reset the line of scrimmage. Can turn and chase plays down the field with nice manueverability and change of direction quickness. Very productive as a pass rusher and run stopper at the high school level. Needs to continue to develop his body, particularly his upper half. Has the frame potential to put on significant weight at the next level. - 247Sports analyst Clint Brewster

Depth chart fit: Clemson will need to work in its younger players this season with the potential for a number of departures come 2023, with a combination of graduate departures and potentially highly-prized juniors such as Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Story is a bigger body who may fit the role that could be left by Murphy or Bresee.

Clemson bio

Multi-time state champion and all-state selection who played for his father, Clifford Story, at Lanett High School … was one of the state’s most decorated defensive linemen in 2020 and 2021, as he earned first-team all-area from the Opelika-Auburn News and first-team all-state honors while earning both Valley-Times Defensive Player of the Year and AHSAA 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year in both seasons … named an All-American by recruiting analyst Tom Lemming … began playing varsity football in eighth grade … part of teams that went 59-8 over five seasons, never winning fewer than 10 games in a season … contributed to state title teams in 2017 and 2019 … credited with 184 tackles, 54 quarterback pressures, 37 sacks and two interceptions over his final three seasons … as a senior in 2021, credited with 73 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures and 17 sacks … as a junior in 2020, posted 64 tackles, 26 quarterback pressures, 14 sacks and two interceptions … recorded a four-sack game against rival Lafayette that year … added 47 tackles, eight quarterback pressures and six sacks in 2019 … consensus four-star prospect … 247Sports ranked him 23rd among the nation’s defensive tackles and 10th among all players in Alabama … Rivals.com placed him among the nation’s 30-best defensive tackles and No. 16 overall in the state of Alabama … member of the ESPN300 who ESPN.com ranked as the nation’s No. 23 defensive tackle and No. 11 player in Alabama … ranked by On3 Sports as the No. 16 player in Alabama and No. 38 defensive tackle in the class … PrepStar placed him as No. 221 among its national Top 300 … participated in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio … also played basketball, helping his team to back-to-back state championship game berths … National Beta Club honor society member … son of two former collegiate athletes … nephew of 14-year NFL tight end Marcus Pollard … committed to Clemson on National Signing Day, Feb. 2, 2022 … plans to enroll in the summer of 2022 … brother of Alabama defensive back Kristian Story … born April 6, 2004.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Story: "Caden is a defensive lineman who has great size and length. Can play outside or inside. Has a quick first step and lateral movement. He also can change direction. He has great athletic and shows he has great burst to the ball and play with relentless effort. He's stopping the run game versus single and combo blocks and has the ability to...escape off of blocks. Has great pass rush ability. Knows how to work edge blockers and can win with speed or power pass rush. We're truly excited to have Caden Story to be a part of our Clemson family."