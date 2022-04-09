|
5-star lineman leaves Clemson visit with offer
|2022 Apr 9, Sat 19:29-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS) Class: 2024
#27 Overall, #2 DT, #6 GA
#39 Overall, #4 DL, #10 GA
Clemson extended an offer to another highly-prized 2024 prospect on Saturday.
Five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (Atlanta, Georgia) was in town for the spring game and left with a Tigers' scholarship offer.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Brown-Shuler posted while on the visit.
Brown-Shuler is only the second 2024 prospect to report a Clemson offer, after fellow Peach State defender Sammy Brown.
Brown-Shuler is regarded as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite ratings.
I’m indeed blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers @ClemsonUniv Thank you @The_Real_Dabo @CoachEason1????. @Clemson247 @InsideHashes @reesetigers @FBUAllAmerican @JeremyO_Johnson @ReelMeekBrown pic.twitter.com/KyLmNkGppx— Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) ???? (@HevyDutyBS) April 10, 2022