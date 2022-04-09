5-star lineman leaves Clemson visit with offer
Hevin Brown-Shuler - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS)   Class: 2024
#27 Overall, #2 DT, #6 GA
#39 Overall, #4 DL, #10 GA

Clemson extended an offer to another highly-prized 2024 prospect on Saturday.

Five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (Atlanta, Georgia) was in town for the spring game and left with a Tigers' scholarship offer.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Brown-Shuler posted while on the visit.

Brown-Shuler is only the second 2024 prospect to report a Clemson offer, after fellow Peach State defender Sammy Brown.

Brown-Shuler is regarded as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite ratings.

