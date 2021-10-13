4-star TE commits to Georgia

Oscar Delp Tight End TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

Georgia is on a roll on the gridiron and in recruiting.

4-star 2022 tight end Oscar Delp has committed to Georgia over his finalists Clemson, South Carolina, and Michigan at a school ceremony on Wednesday night in front of friends and family.

Delp is rated as high as the No. 2 tight end in the nation (Rivals and 247Sports).

“I’m going to bring that program the best pass-catching tight end in the country,” he told TigerNet recently. “Every day, I’m going to give it my all and make others around me better, as well as them making me better.”

He visited Clemson for the SC State game and also attended Dabo Swinney camp, the Elite Retreat, and the All In Cookout this summer.

Delp played 7-on-7 football this summer at The Opening with Clemson commits Cade Klubnik and Adam Randall.