NFL analyst would pick Zach Wilson over 'God-like' Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 26, Fri 10:49
Lawrence is rated as the top 2021 prospect by most (Photo via Clemson athletics)
Lawrence is rated as the top 2021 prospect by most (Photo via Clemson athletics)

Former quarterback Chris Simms knows a little about playing quarterback in the NFL.

Mostly of the journeyman variety, but it still counts.

The analyst for NBC Sports was recently on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and had a bold take stating that Trevor Lawrence's possible No. 1 overall selection is more about selling tickets than his talent.

"He is from Georgia," Simms said. "That is right up the road from Jacksonville. He, of course, went to South Carolina, Clemson there. He is a God-like figure, as far as football is concerned. He is going to sell tickets. He is going to be everything they want."

Simms was not a fan of some of Lawrence's missed throws last season.

“I like Trevor Lawrence,” Simms said. “But the thing that jumped out to me more, there were more missed throws and inaccurate throws on the film than I thought I was going to see. Not to say that there are still not a lot of damn good ones, but I think that to me was the difference.”

Simms believes that the correct pick at No. 1 overall should be BYU's Zach Wilson.

“My big thing is, go with Zach Wilson. If you really want me to go make that sell or pitch, I would go, ‘Zach Wilson can run any offense. He is ready right now, and I think he has less questions about his game than a Trevor Lawrence.’ That is where I would really sell you."

Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards with 24 passing touchdowns and only five interceptions.

