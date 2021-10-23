Matt Bockhorst, Braden Galloway injury updates
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 23, Sat 19:44
Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst tore his ACL against Pitt
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media following his team's 27-17 road loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Swinney shared during the presser that senior offensive guard Matt Bockhorst tore his ACL during the contest.

"Bockhorst tore his ACL, and it just breaks your heart," he said. "This kid is a competitor and has given everything to this team, and my heart breaks for him."

Swinney also said that tight end Braden Galloway separated his shoulder during the game and said that "most likely" it was a season-ending injury but can't confirm that yet.

For the season, Galloway has four catches for 14 yards.

Finally, Swinney said that 17 scholarship players are currently out with injuries.

"We've had a lot of good fortune around here a lot, and this is just a tough time that we're going through for sure."

