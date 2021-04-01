Martavis Bryant signs with Indoor Football League team

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant is set to play some football indoors before heading north of the border.

The Massachusetts Pirates announced Thursday that Bryant has signed for their Indoor Football League team ahead of joining the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League later this summer.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season," Bryant said, per a team news release. "I look forward to contributing any way I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them."

Bryant is still on an indefinite suspension from the NFL for multiple violations of the league's drug policy. He last played in the NFL with the Raiders in 2018. He has 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns as a pro.

The IFL season is set to get going this month (April 24 for the Pirates), while the CFL begins in June.

The Calhoun Falls native was drafted out of Clemson in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.