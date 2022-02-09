KJ Henry asks for help with his father's kidney transplant

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A part of the Clemson family is going through a very tough time.

Clemson redshirt junior defensive lineman KJ Henry announced back in January that he is returning to school for the 2022 season.

Fast forward to today as Henry took to social media discussing his father Henry's need for a kidney transplant and money for medical bills.

"Family, friends, fans I hope everyone is having a blessed day," Henry said in the following video. "This is kinda a rough situation but I am going to jump right into it. First and foremost, this is about my father. The first thing you need to know is I love that man with all my heart. He's been a great mentor, a great friend, a great father, a great coach. Just a great leader of myself and my family."

Henry explained that his father is having a rough time with his kidneys and will need a transplant.

If you would like to donate money to his father, click HERE.

Any amount small or large is helpful. As of the time of this article being posted, Henry had raised over $12,000 of the $95,000 goal.

If you are interested in getting tested to possibly donate a kidney, contact Yvonne Ellebre at (704)-355-3602.

TigerNet would like to give our heartfelt support to the Henry family as they deal with this emotional time.