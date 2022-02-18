Justyn Ross "ready to go" and show his ability at NFL combine

TigerNet Staff by

Justyn Ross flashed the ability to be a pro receiver very early in his Clemson career.

After injuries and setbacks over the latter part of that campaign, Ross is ready to show he can make an impact for an NFL team with the NFL draft combine in early March.

Ross says he is in position to tackle that goal after his comeback from a foot injury sustained last season.

“It’s been pretty smooth, for real,” Ross told a Pro Football Focus podcast. “It’s a real common injury, so I wasn’t really too worried about the rehab process. It’s been probably like a month and a half, and I’m cleared. Now I’m ready to go.”

Ross identified some areas he thinks will shine from what he brings to an NFL team.

“Physically, I just want to show my long speed. That’s the big thing for me, just to prove that I have that long speed and I’m not just a jump-ball guy. (I'm) hard-working," Ross said of what he believes he will show teams in Indianapolis. "Always going to be about his business. Going to come in and handle stuff accordingly."

Ross says he developed his mental game as a Tiger.

"I feel like I developed more mentally," Ross said. "Just learning how to read defenses and stuff like that. I feel like with a big frame like this, with all the tools, all you have to do is be a smart player. I feel like I learned the game well mentally."