James Skalski on South Carolina: "They wanna be us so bad"
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:00 AM
Skalski is not a fan of the in-state Gamecocks

The 2021 version of the Palmetto Bowl is almost here.

Clemson standout linebacker James Skalski was on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday morning and said the following about the in-state rival South Carolina.

"Why do I hate them? Because they wanna be us so bad, and they can't," Skalski said.

This installment of the rivalry game is set up to be one of the more interesting games in recent memory.

Clemson vs. South Carolina will be played tonight at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

