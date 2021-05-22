Jaguars were sent to voicemail by Trevor Lawrence on draft night
Lawrence was drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars (Photo via Jaguars)
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured the first overall pick Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, it didn't go without some stress as the Jaguars were sent accidentally to voicemail by Lawrence several times.

General Manager Trent Baalke, Head Coach Urban Meyer, and Owner Shad Khan were featured in a short video 'The Hunt' about the process of Lawrence.

"They (NFL) said you have to wait seven minutes to turn in the card, so we didn't pick up the phone to call him. We just sat there, and he's sitting on his end wondering why we haven't called him," Baalke said.

Then things got a little more awkward.

"We started calling and getting a recording," said Khan. "You're seeing that clock tick away, and then let's try it again, get the recording. After about three tries, it's like you're over here nervous."

It all ended OK as Lawrence was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick, and the Jaguars got their franchise quarterback.

