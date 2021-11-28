Former Clemson WR signs with European team
by - Sunday, November 28, 2021, 6:14 PM
Overton is set to get another chance to play pro football, this time overseas.
Overton is set to get another chance to play pro football, this time overseas.

Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton had a signing with the Vienna Vikings in Austria of the European League of Football announced over the weekend.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be joining the Vienna Vikings. They have given me an opportunity to get back into doing what I love and that’s football,” Overton said in a news release from the league.

“My ultimate goal is to come in and develop a leadership role with this team. I want to leave an impact on and off the field and create the best atmosphere for myself and others around me to be successful.”

Overton was last on a pro team with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League this summer.

The former 4-star Greensboro, North Carolina product tallied 52 catches for 777 yards and seven scores while winning a pair of national titles with the Tigers from 2016-19.

Former Clemson cornerback Darius Robinson plays in the same league with the Wroclaw Panthers in Poland. The Vikings are one of four expansion teams scheduled to play next season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Updated Clemson bowl projections after the Tigers' strong finish
Updated Clemson bowl projections after the Tigers' strong finish
Former Clemson WR signs with European team
Former Clemson WR signs with European team
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 30 South Carolina 0
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 30 South Carolina 0
WATCH: Swinney, Venables get Gatorade baths after win over South Carolina
WATCH: Swinney, Venables get Gatorade baths after win over South Carolina
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest