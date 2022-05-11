Former Clemson RB signs with Alouettes

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that they have signed former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster.

“Tavien is a real tank without fear when he runs with the ball,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “His strength, combined with his speed, add a lot of depth to our team.”

In 2021, Feaster played three games with the Arizona Cardinals.

Feaster was an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he had short stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He initially was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries. He also caught 23 passes for 183 yards and a score.