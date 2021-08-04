DeAndre Hopkins releases cereal 'Hop Box' that raises money for charity
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 4, Wed 13:38
Nuk's cereal is similar to Honey Nut Cheerios
More cereal choices are a good thing.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced that his new cereal, "DeAndre's Hop Box" is now available in stores including Fry's Marketplace in Arizona and online.

"Proud to announce my new cereal Hop Box," Hopkins tweeted. "With proceeds supporting my mom's domestic violence foundation @smooothdv. Seeing this come to life and giving back to families in need means a lot to me."

The SMOOTH foundation is a non-profit created by DeAndre's mother, Sabrina Greenlee.

The foundation has the following mission statement on its website.

"Our mission is to empower, educate and equip survivors of domestic violence through acknowledging, preparing, and affirming their whole selves," the statement read. "We implement this mission through innovative, individualized, and impactful programming that meets the needs of our survivors."

Congrats to the Hopkins family on their new cereal, and look for 'Nuk' to be impressive again football-wise in 2021.

