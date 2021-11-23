Clemson receiver out against South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing Saturday's rivalry matchup with South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Swinney was asked by a reporter about the injury status of receiver Joseph Ngata and said that he will be out against the Gamecocks.

"He's not quite there," he said. "But he is better. He's definitely better."

Ngata has been dealing with a foot injury and was seen this past Saturday with a boot on his foot.

For the season, Ngata has caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown.

In other roster news, Swinney said that receiver E.J. Williams is still day-to-day with his knee injury.

He also shared that receiver Troy Stellato is "still limping" after getting injured during pregame warmups last Saturday. Swinney says he has a bone bruise.

"He can’t really walk," he said. "Hard to play receiver when you can’t really walk."