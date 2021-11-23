Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:31 AM
Ngata has battled various injuries this season
Ngata has battled various injuries this season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing Saturday's rivalry matchup with South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Swinney was asked by a reporter about the injury status of receiver Joseph Ngata and said that he will be out against the Gamecocks.

"He's not quite there," he said. "But he is better. He's definitely better."

Ngata has been dealing with a foot injury and was seen this past Saturday with a boot on his foot.

For the season, Ngata has caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown.

In other roster news, Swinney said that receiver E.J. Williams is still day-to-day with his knee injury.

He also shared that receiver Troy Stellato is "still limping" after getting injured during pregame warmups last Saturday. Swinney says he has a bone bruise.

"He can’t really walk," he said. "Hard to play receiver when you can’t really walk."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 36) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 TigerNet News
spacer vintage ngata***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 unfinished_sentenc
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Did Ajou dress out against UConn? He and Ngata never seem to
 civil engr®
spacer Re: Did Ajou dress out against UConn? He and Ngata never seem to
 74TIGER
spacer Thanks. Ngata must have a chronic condition, as he has
 civil engr®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 LosTigres17®
spacer Who is "Sweeney"?
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: Who is "Sweeney"?
 LosTigres17®
spacer Re: Who is "Sweeney"?
 Ucel74
spacer Re: Who is "Sweeney"?
 LosTigres17®
spacer Re: Who is "Sweeney"?
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer Wrong - but OK - you do you. G O T I G E R S ! !
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: Who is "Sweeney"?
 Ucel74
spacer Re: Who is "Sweeney"?
 westerntigerfan
spacer Well, that wasn't very nice, LosT Boy***
 smitty1959®
spacer I sure hope he gets his degree...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: I sure hope he gets his degree...
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 tigerrag86
spacer Well, DJ had two long TD passes, and DJ is playing with a
 civil engr®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 Valley Boy
spacer who would've known that two 5 star WR's would hardly ever
 El Tigre 1
spacer Honestly, it's hard to keep WRs their size healthy***
 CM Shack
spacer Why?***
 DueWest
spacer When Ladson played he had a history of drops. He did not
 civil engr®
spacer Re: who would've known that two 5 star WR's would hardly ever
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: who would've known that two 5 star WR's would hardly ever
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: who would've known that two 5 star WR's would hardly ever
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 modarnel
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 modarnel
spacer injured during pregame warmups ???
 under11par®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: Might need to have a steady diet of
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 jarheadtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson receiver out against South Carolina
 SouthernTiger09
Read all 36 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest