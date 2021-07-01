Clemson RB says Dabo Swinney is 'excited' for players in NIL era

Thursday dawned a new day for college sports with the advent of Name, Image and Likeness third-party benefits allowed for players, and if you're on social media, you've probably seen Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's name mentioned.

Swinney made a bold statement in 2014 that has been taken out of context lately regarding a professionalizing of college sports, where he offered that "that's where you lose me. I’ll go do something else, because there's enough entitlement in this world as it is."

The longtime Tigers coach has since lauded Clemson's support for NIL policies.

"We're going to support our guys with the best possible resources that are out there," Swinney said last August. "I've always said it's the modernization of the scholarship. ... I think there's a lot of unknown right now, but there are a lot of positives that can come from it for players. We're well-positioned to not just meet the needs, but to lead in whatever comes down the road."

Clemson running back Darien Rencher appeared on the Packer and Durham show on ACC Network Thursday and backed that statement up.

“He’s excited," Rencher said. "I know he kinda catches some things (that) gets out of context, but he’s excited for us to make the most of this opportunity. He’s equipping with us -- as much as they can on their end -- to make sure we have as much content and as much connections as we can. And I think Clemson has done a great job up to this point and I’ve been on several internships with several companies that hopefully I’ll get partnerships to work with.

"I think Clemson has been set up to win for a long time and now we get released to go be all we can be."

Rencher said several players have been contacted already and he has some news of his own to post in the near future.

"I want to start a podcast and I'd love have someone to partner with on those things," Rencher said. "I'm from the Upstate. I'm from South Carolina. I would love to partner with anybody across the state to add value to the business. They say you can get free cars. You can get living expenses. I would love to have everything taken care of as far as helping build what somebody has going on.

"I think obviously it's a special moment for me to capitalize on. I think of guys like Ben Boulware who were great ambassadors for our community like this and didn't get to take in all they could. For me, I would just love to reciprocate for what I've invested in this community. I think that's the same for a lot of guys.

"I would love to partner with as many people. I think I'm a jack of all trades. I want to speak. I want to do fashion. I want to do philanthropy-type stuff...I just want to help people. Obviously there is money to be made, but I do believe I can help people build something special and they can help me make my dreams come true."

