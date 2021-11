Clemson announces players expected out against UConn

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson will face off against non-conference foe UConn on Saturday at noon ET (ACCN).

The Tigers released their weekly availability report during pregame and the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game:

CB Andrew Booth Jr., S Jalyn Phillips, OL Will Putnam, OL Paul Tchio (portal).