Brent Venables releases heartfelt "thank you" letter to Clemson Family

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a heartfelt thank you note to Clemson nation hours before the Cheez-It Bowl featuring No. 19 Clemson and Iowa State.

"Words can't fully describe my families' love and appreciation we have for Clemson & the Clemson Family! Our lives' have been enriched beyond our comprehension because of the PEOPLE of Clemson! "Thank you" from the bottom of our hearts fro the constant love & support. What an amazing BLESSING the last 10 years has been for our family. Clemson will ALWAYS be home to the Venables Family.

"To the Former Clemson Players I want to "Thank You" for your tireless commitment to a culture of excellence...Don't forget, CULTURE is the SOUL of an organization. Defend the Standard! As Coach Batson says, the quality of the construction is dependent on the commitment of the crew! "Distractions" are the enemy of greatness...Go be Great! You will GROW what you PLANT - continue to BELIEVE, keep the faith no matter what, for FAITH no matter what, is the substance of things HOPED for... It's the preview of life's coming attractions! Keep Dreamin'...until we meet again.

Much Love & Thankfulness,

Coach V.