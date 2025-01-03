Where Clemson stands at offensive line heading into 2025

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Flaws to stability. If there were a way to explain Clemson’s offensive line growth, it would certainly look like that. Plenty of issues plagued the Tigers in 2023, and the offensive line was a central weakness. That weakness became a key strength, as Matt Luke’s hiring began a shift that would transform the unit into one of Clemson’s most consistent in 2024. Luke also had an experienced group to work with for the most part, with center Ryan Linthicum being the lone new starter along the five in the trenches. The improvements were evident from the beginning, including a shift in intensity from the position group’s leading man, which had a positive effect on the line as a whole. Even back in September, Walker Parks spoke on the energy shift that Luke was bringing, and the positive returns that were being seen. “They see that energy from a coach, and then it becomes infectious. It infects the whole room and really brings out the best in everybody, and it just brings out that mentality that it is like every single day does matter and stacking up toward that day,” Parks said. “You go out there on Tuesday with low energy, it's going to affect you on Saturday, and it's going to show up on the tape. So it's been really good. I love Coach Luke. He's a great man and a great coach, so I'm honored to play for him.” That energy certainly translated. The protection up front contributed to an improvement of the offensive product, leading to a College Football Playoff appearance for the first time in four years. With several starters returning and some question marks about what this unit will look like in 2025, where does this position group stand entering next season? Starting with the losses, Marcus Tate is the only confirmed exit at the moment, with his eligibility done. Tate was a four-year starter at left guard, and his role might come down to a battle between Collin Sadler and Harris Sewell. Sadler played only two games in 2024, with surgery for a calf injury ending his season, and leaving the rotational role on the line to Sewell. With Tate and Tristan Leigh both facing injuries in November, Sewell became a vital piece to the quick restructuring the line saw against Pittsburgh, and played well over the remainder of the 2024 season. Someone who may also contend for that starting spot is Elyjah Thurmon. Thurmon flashed in emergency duty against Virginia Tech. Unfortunately for Thurmon, what looked to be a promising beginning to his career ended in an ankle injury that cut his freshman campaign short. Swinney hopes that Thurmon will be ready for spring practice. There’s also a full slate of freshmen who will join the fray and provide valuable depth next fall, with Brayden Jacobs being the highlight lineman of the group. And then, there’s the question of Blake Miller. Parks, Leigh, and Linthicum have been confirmed back, leaving Miller’s name up for speculation. The last we have reported is that there are active discussions on a deal for Miller, but nothing is final as of publishing time. Should Miller return, it will add to a strong group for 2025. If Miller’s sights are set elsewhere, the competition in spring and fall camp will be incredibly intriguing as to who will protect Cade Klubnik in 2025. Projected 2025 Clemson O-line group (from current scholarship group) Sr. - Walker Parks, Tristan Leigh, Blake Miller, Ryan Linthicum; Jr. - Collin Sadler, Harris Sewell, Dietrick Pennington, Chapman Pendergrass; So. - Elyjah Thurmon; Fr. - Mason Wade (redshirt), Ronan O'Connell (redshirt), Watson Young (redshirt), Easton Ware, Tucker Kattus, Gavin Blanchard, Rowan Byrne, Brayden Jacobs

