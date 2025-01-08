Where Clemson stands at linebacker heading into 2025

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One of Clemson’s most talented positions will have a new look. With Monday’s announcement that Wes Goodwin’s departure from the staff is official, the linebackers set for 2025 will have a different direction for the unit. In 2024, the linebacking group was arguably one of the more talented units but also the most inconsistent. With the departure of Barrett Carter to the NFL Draft, where does this group stand entering 2025? Starting with Carter, Clemson loses one of its better defenders to the draft; seeing a three-year starter at the position leave is never easy to replicate, but this unit has the chops to get it done. Carter was second on the team in tackles (82), with his counterpart in Wade Woodaz leading all defenders with 83. Carter’s athleticism and sideline-to-sideline speed made him a valuable asset for the Tiger defense, but that type of raw talent is still easy to see with this group. Woodaz leads the pack with Carter heading to the pros, and he has a chance to replicate what was a strong junior season. Not only did Woodaz lead the team in tackles, but he also was fourth on the team in sacks, finding some consistency in getting to the quarterback. According to several on the team, including freshman Sammy Brown, his leadership took a step forward in 2024, which will be more crucial than ever, with him being the longest-tenured veteran in the room.

While Woodaz certainly is the top guy in the room, Brown may not be too far behind, if not already in step with the soon-to-be senior defender.

When the Jefferson High product recorded a sack on his first play of the 2024 spring game, the anticipation for what his first year could look like only jolted in excitement.

Brown’s freshman campaign was everything Clemson could’ve wanted and likely more. The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year didn’t even log his first career start until November, but he still managed to rank third on the team in tackles (80).

Adding Brown into a three-linebacker set was enough to give the Tigers an extra playmaker on the field, showcasing the raw athleticism the trio of Carter, Woodaz, and Brown all possessed.

Heading into 2025, will we see such a front?

It all hinges on the defensive philosophy of the Tigers’ next defensive coordinator, but the prospect of working with Woodaz and Brown must be attractive.

What may be a slight concern that departs from the new linebacker duo is the depth of this position.

Clemson’s only new addition, Logan Anderson, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, and his timeline is uncertain heading into the new year.

For those on the roster, Dee Crayton was Clemson’s next man up after Brown was forced to sit most of the game against Pittsburgh due to a targeting ejection. Crayton was serviceable in that action, but it was clear the Panthers were targeting the inexperienced backer throughout the duration of that matchup.

Jamal Anderson saw action in all 14 games, but only recorded five tackles on defense. CJ Kubah-Taylor was someone Swinney expressed excitement about, but the freshman linebacker redshirted after two games of action.

When it comes to the position at large, there’s plenty of promise with Woodaz and Brown up front, but depth becomes an issue, and that issue is something the Tigers' defensive staff will likely need to solve in the coming months.

Projected 2025 Clemson LB group (from current scholarship group)

Sr. - Wade Woodaz; Jr. - Kobe McCloud, Jamal Anderson; So. - Dee Crayton, Sammy Brown; Fr. - CJ Kubah-Taylor (redshirt), Drew Woodaz (redshirt), Logan Anderson

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now