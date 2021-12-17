Weslichick: Dabo Swinney says it's a miracle Wes Goodwin is still in Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney has known Wes Goodwin, the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator, for 12 years. Swinney said that he’s known Goodwin was special since that first meeting.

Swinney shocked many in the college football world when he announced that Goodwin, who has never been a member of a 10-member on-the-field coaching staff, would not only coach the linebackers but take over play-calling duties on the defense built by Brent Venables.

Swinney said he has confidence that Goodwin can do the job.

"He's been with me since '09 and I knew he was special when I first met him," Swinney said. "He just gets it. He left after '12 to go to Arizona with the Cardinals. I was able to get him back because Bruce Arians retired, or otherwise he'd still be in the NFL. It's a miracle I still got him. He's stayed patient. I articulated to him where he was, and that's why he stayed here. He really wants to be here. His family loves it here, he's got a young family. He's going to do a great job.

“The players know that too. ... There's nothing he hasn't done. He was trusted just like a d-coordinator for the last many years. Unbelievable mind, unbelievable planner, incredibly smart. He's been a huge part of our success. He can see it and draw it in seconds, just amazing. You have a breakdown, he knows it right away. Right away. He's worked at it. I've never been around anybody that's worked harder to be great at what he does. This guy has prepared for a long time for this opportunity."

He then said that he doesn’t expect the defense to change under Goodwin’s leadership.

"It's the Clemson defense. I've always set the tone on what we do on offense and defense. That's never going to change,” Swinney said. “We've had a philosophy here for a long time and that isn’t going to change. But every coach has their own twist and personality, and you certainly want them to impart that. All I can tell you is we're going to be a great defense."

Goodwin is noticeably quieter than Venables, but Swinney just wants the 36-year-old Alabama native to be himself.

"Again I'm not trying to replace that," Swinney said. "I just need him to be who he is. We have a great staff and it wasn't just Brent. He would stand here and tell you that. One guy can't coach everybody. Wes has great respect. There is nobody more respected than Wes Goodwin. If you could have been part of that team defensive meeting last week, you would have known that.

“He got his start with Ellis Johnson at Mississippi State, and I've known Ellis a long time. And Wes worked with Kevin Steele too. Been around some great ones in the NFL and Sylvester Croom as well. Bruce has tried to take him back, but we were able to hold onto him. He has a wealth of experience he'll tap into. He'll do it his way and that's all I want him to do, within the Clemson philosophy.”

How will Goodwin do on the recruiting trail?

"He'll do great. Just be who he is. He'll be just fine. He's been a part of recruiting here, on the inside. He's been on the telephone and had conversation and meetings,” Swinney said. “It's just relationships just like anything else. Like Tony was polar opposite from Chad (Morris). Wes will be different than Brent, but they're both great. So biggest thing is just himself."

Goodwin already has a nickname.

"They've been calling him Weslichick (a nod to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick) a long time around here, but he probably ought to coach a game or two before they make that public,” Swinney said. “He went to Mississippi State and was actually working with baseball, and somehow they were like this guy needs to come over to football. He started working with Ellis and the rest is history."