Wednesday notes: Dabo Swinney updates Peter Woods' status for Florida State game

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Injury updates, GoFundMe, and much more. Dabo Swinney provided his final update to the media before Clemson’s first true road trip in the 2024 season. This trip to Tallahassee is the latest road opener in Dabo Swinney’s tenure since Wake Forest in 2008. As Clemson gears up for a weekend in Florida, here’s what we learned. *Starting with injuries, Swinney said Peter Woods has practiced every day and is making progress. He is still under the designation of “day-to-day,” but it sounds like he could suit up on Saturday. Antonio Williams was a frequent visitor to the medical tent on Saturday against Stanford, but Swinney indicated that the junior wideout will be ready to go for Florida State. Adam Randall had missed Saturday’s game following surgery on a broken toe, but Swinney says he is doing “amazing.” Swinney jokes that Randall’s blood should be sent to a lab for study because of his progress. Corian Gipson, who had been inactive for several weeks, recently returned to practice. In the same freshman class, the team is also planning to redshirt Tavoy Feagin. *With Florida State’s quarterback change (incumbent starter DJ Uiagalelei out with a broken finger), the film study has centered around redshirt freshman Brock Glenn. When asked about what could be different with a Glenn-led offense, here is what he had to say: “I mean, I think they're going to do what they do,” Swinney said. “We've got two really full games to study him and watch him for sure and see a good amount of tape on him. But I mean, I think you just prepare for what they do. He's a good runner and throws the ball. They're going to ask him to, not going to ask him to do any different. The only thing I can say is maybe they may do a little bit of Wildcat like you saw in the ACC championship game. That could be a little bit, some little extra that we prepare for, but they're going to run their offense. I mean, that's why he's there. I mean, they recruited him there to be; they obviously loved him as a player, and they've been growing him and developing, and he's got some experience, so I'm sure they have all the confidence in the world in it.” *With the news of T.J. Moore’s family being impacted by Hurricane Helene, his GoFundMe page has gone viral, now raising over $20,000. It was noted that Peter Woods and T.J. Parker were some of the notable donors. Swinney has advertised how close this team is, and he says that is another validation of that closeness. *Swinney also addressed how helpful the tablets have been on the sidelines for the players and coaching staff. He added there’s a lot of “truth-telling” with added technology and that various problems have a chance of being solved in-game. Swinney hasn’t ever experienced this kind of upgrade for sideline conversation, but he likes how it increases accountability.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now