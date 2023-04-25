Tunnel vision: Andrew Mukuba locked in for 2023 season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Following Clemson’s spring game, a game in which he had an interception, safety Andrew Mukuba stood in front of the new tunnel being built into the stands underneath the West End Zone. The setting was appropriate, because Mukuba says he has tunnel vision heading into the 2023 season. Mukuba struggled through most of last season, but quietly dealt with a rash of injuries that would have sidelined a lesser player. There was a dislocated elbow, a sprained MCL, and a painful ankle injury. “I had a lot going on. It was unbelievable because I've never been through that much injuries. It was just crazy,” Mukuba said. “There were injuries I had that nobody would know about but me and, obviously, the training staff. Me being the person I am, I didn't really let that affect me or set me back from going out on the field and doing my best. That was unbelievable. It was crazy. “My arm. I played with a sprained MCL. I played with a lot more than that. I just went out there and tried to do what I could do.” Now he’s fully healthy, and the interception in the spring game showed that he’s locked in and ready to return to the form he showed during his freshman season. “I’m more locked in than I’ve ever been,” Mukuba said. “And it’s crazy because when I came in my freshman year, I was so locked in. That was my freshman All-American year, and I had other accolades because I was so locked in. But I’m telling y’all right now, this is the most locked in I’ve ever been. I’m really excited, and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the fall.” Mukuba and fellow safety RJ Mickens will be a formidable tandem against opposing teams next fall, and Mukuba said they both can play either the strong or free safety spot. “I’m trying to do what I can do now to learn everything and things like that,” Mukuba said. “But me and R.J., there’s going to be times where we mix up the rotation and where I go to strong because I can play strong, too. And where he goes to nickel because he can play nickel, too.” He did admit that there were times during and after the season that he let doubts – doubts created by what he saw online – caused him a bit of angst. “Obviously social media and guys in my ear. And some people around me,” Mukuba said. “Just things like that. I was really not trying to hear that, to be honest. I was just trying to get past that. Stay positive as much as I can and fight through the negativity.” Now? He has that tunnel vision he needs to be the best version of himself. “There’s nothing that can knock me off track,” he said. “I’ve got tunnel vision, and I know what I want to do and what I need to do. And I’m going to get it done.”

