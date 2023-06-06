Top Texas cornerback close to making a decision after Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson looks to be in good shape with one of the nation’s elite cornerbacks. Corian Gipson (6-0, 170) is a 4-star 2024 prospect out of Lancaster (TX) with offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida St., LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio St., Oregon, Penn St., Texas A&M, and Southern Cal, among others. Gipson visited Clemson last weekend. Now he’s getting close to making a decision. “No. 1, I’m going to commit in July, like between July 1st and 15th,” Gipson said after the visit. He still has four official visits planned for the month, but it appears everyone else is chasing the Tigers at this moment. “What I enjoyed was the knowledge that they gave us about the things they do like P.A.W. Journey,” Gipson said. “I enjoyed the first day when we went to the lake and stuff like that, just being with the players and stuff.” Gipson added the message he got from Dabo Swinney and others was the Clemson experience will be different from what others will offer. “They were telling me some schools worry about the short-term goals and not the long term,” Gipson said. “And they’ve got commissions and stuff with different businesses and CEOs, so that would be good for me.” On top of that, Gipson really likes how Clemson plays defense and how coach Mike Reed deploys his cornerbacks. “They are an aggressive defense, and he was telling me that I play corner and they go man a lot, and that’s just me,” Gipson said. Gipson will visit Alabama this coming weekend. The next weekend he plans to make the short trip to TCU for an official visit and from there fly up to Ohio State. His final official visit will be to Texas on June 23rd.

