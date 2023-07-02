Top OL prospect down to Tigers and Vols, says Clemson feels like home

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson and Tennessee have become familiar foes on the field and the recruiting trail over the past months, and the Tigers and Volunteers are set to battle it out again for a 4-star offensive lineman. Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban offensive lineman William Satterwhite announced via social media Sunday that he will make his commitment on July 7th, with Clemson and Tennessee set as the final two schools in his recruitment. The 4-star lineman visited Clemson on April 12th, picking up an offer from the Tigers while on campus. At 6-5, 300-pounds, Satterwhite is ranked as the No. 11 interior offensive lineman and the No. 191 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the ’24 class. Satterwhite collected 32 overall offers over the course of his recruitment, and narrowing down his recruitment to a final two came down to schools that feel like home. “Really just the atmosphere and the academics,” Satterwhite told TigerNet of what stands out about Clemson and Tennessee. “It feels like home for me, and the staff at both are just so loving and friendly.” Clemson has yet to secure a commitment from an offensive lineman in the ’24 class, and offensive line coach Thomas Austin and head coach Dabo Swinney are both talking with Satterwhite to get the first one on board. “I have a great relationship with the staff at Clemson,” he said. “It’s like I’m already a part of the Clemson family. They love my character, my play style, and my family. I hear from coach Austin and coach Dabo Swinney the most.” Clemson’s ’24 commits have been very active on social media in recruiting other top players to join them, and Satterwhite has been one of the targets of the player recruitment. “It just shows that they want the best players to compete against, to become better players, and have a better program to play for,” Satterwhite said. With July 7th just days away, Satterwhite is close to his decision and ready to shut down his recruitment and firmly commit to his future school. “I’m really close to a decision, really close to finally knowing where I want to choose,” he said. “After I commit, no more visits for me unless it’s to the school I’m committed to.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest