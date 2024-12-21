Tigers let Longhorns stampede to second round of Playoff

David Hood by Senior Writer -

AUSTIN, TX – Clemson gave it a valiant effort, but its comeback effort fell short with too much of the Texas run game and not enough defense. Texas rolled up 295 yards rushing and jumped out to a 31-10 lead that was too much for Clemson to overcome in a 38-24 victory over the Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday afternoon at Darrell K. Royal Stadium. This is the earliest a Clemson season has ended since 2004, the year the brawl with South Carolina kept the Tigers out of a bowl game. Texas advances to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to take on Arizona St. on New Year’s Day. Clemson ends the season with a 10-4 record, while Texas is 12-2. Clemson fell behind 31-10 early in the third quarter but battled back to make it 31-24 early in the fourth quarter, but each time the offense would find success, the defense would allow chunk running plays that allowed the Longhorns to keep their distance. The Tigers put up season-highs in yards (412) and passing yards (336) against the second-ranked Texas defense. The previous highs were the 211 passing yards allowed to Kentucky and the 329 total yards to Florida. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 24-of-38 for 305 yards, while freshman receiver T.J. Moore set career-highs with nine catches for 116 yards and a score. The Longhorns won the toss and elected to defer, and that decision turned into Clemson points. Mixing in the short passing game with a few runs, the Tigers marched methodically down the field. Facing a 3rd-and-7 at the Texas 22-yard line, Klubnik dropped back to pass and hit Antonio Williams on a delayed crossing route. Williams caught the ball at the 21 and raced upfield, scoring with ease for a 7-0 lead. The drive covered 12 plays, 75 yards, and took 6:46 off the clock. The Longhorns answered with a touchdown of their own, using the run to march down the field. The drive covered 12 plays and 75 yards and it took 6:10 off the clock. Quin Wisner bullied over from three yards out to tie the score at 7-7 with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers were forced to punt – electing to not go for it on a 4th-and-1 in their own territory – and Texas took over at its own 35. Five running plays and 65 rushing yards later, Jaydon Blue was in the endzone on a 38-yard touchdown run and early in the second quarter Texas led 14-7. The Longhorns continued to pound the football and Wisner added a 16-yard scoring run – through a hole a truck could have driven thru – and Texas led 21-7. Clemson’s offense was stuck in neutral, but an interception by R.J. Mickens gave the Tigers’ life. Mickens intercepted Ewers at the 45 and returned it for an apparent touchdown, but a personal foul penalty nullified the touchdown. Nolan Hauser drilled a 32-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining to make it 21-10. However, Texas made it look too easy in driving down the field, and tight end Gunnar Helm hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ewers that made it 28-10 at the half. Bert Auburn hit a 22-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to put Texas ahead 31-10 and the Longhorns were threatening to run the Tigers out of the building. The Clemson defense held on the ensuing possession, forcing the first Texas punt of the game, and a quick strike from Klubnik to Jake Briningstool for 28 yards set up Klubnik’s 25-yard scoring throw to Jarvis Green. Late in the third quarter Texas led 31-17. The Tigers forced Texas into a turnover on downs on the ensuing possession and Clemson took over at its own 35. The Tigers drove inside the Texas 10-yard line, but faced a 4th-and-6 on the Texas seven. Klubnik dropped back, faced pressure, but found TJ Moore along in the end zone for the score. With just over 11 minutes to play it was 31-24. Texas didn’t take long to respond, with Blue taking the second play of the next drive 77 yards to the house for a 38-24 lead. The Tigers drove down the field again, with Klubnik finding Moore for 29 yards and then 30 yards, and faced a 3rd-and-goal at the Texas one. Two plays didn’t gain any traction, and the Tigers turned it over on downs. Texas then came in and ran time out, sending the Tigers into the offseason with defensive questions aplenty.

