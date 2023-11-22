Tigers have proven their worth down the stretch after fiery words from Dabo Swinney

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Going against Notre Dame a few weeks ago, Clemson was on the verge of not being eligible for a bowl game. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney went into the marquee home matchup with a different kind of fire, and his team has won three games since to clinch a winning regular season. “It’s not a secret that Tyler from Spartanburg (call from Tiger Calls was that week), we came in – Coach Swinney just kind of gave it to everybody. Everybody knows we have to prove our worth. There’s no taking anything for granted (any) more,” Barnes said. “I just feel like every week we probably had a pretty good game, but we feel like we have to keep going, every game matters and every practice matters.” Since beating Notre Dame, the Tigers have also taken down Georgia Tech and No. 20 North Carolina. They are now on a winning streak and sitting at 7-4 after securing bowl eligibility. In their final regular season game, they will once again face off against South Carolina (7:30 p.m./SEC Network), who needs this victory to become bowl-eligible. Especially given how last season ended, the Tigers are determined to take down the Gamecocks and spoil their trip to a bowl game. “They ruined the home streak last year. So, it’s definitely a rivalry game regardless of what anybody in the media thinks,” Barnes said. “We’re going to get their best. They’re going to get our best. It’s just one of those types of games.” Redshirt senior Spencer Rattler is a strong reason South Carolina is in position to potentially make a bowl game. Last season, he led the SEC in interceptions with 12. However, he will come into this game with only seven interceptions. He is also having his second consecutive season with at least 3,000 passing yards. “Really talented quarterback … Just the way (Rattler) can throw it up. He trusts his receivers. He puts air where, as a DB, you can be in good position, but it’s still hard to make a play, just perfect throw,” Barnes said. “So, we know we’re going to have to try to find a lot of (pre-snap) stuff (and) route concepts, just try to pick up on stuff with film … Probably one of the best, if not the best, quarterback we’ve played this year.” Rattler’s favorite target, fifth-year receiver Xavier Legette, will be a tough test for the Clemson secondary. He will be coming into this game with 1,187 receiving yards, by far the highest of his collegiate career, and No. 7 in the FBS in receiving yards. It is fair to say he may be the most talented receiver Clemson has gone against all season. “No week is going to be an easy week. But, he’s an experienced guy, and they’re really starting to connect at the right part of the season,” Barnes said. “Every time (Rattler) throws the ball to (Legette), it’s a catch. So, I mean, it’s definitely going to be hard for our defense. But, I trust Coach Goodwin. I trust the plan that we’re going install this weekend.”

