Swinney, Skalski say 2021 stands out as one of their favorite teams

David Hood by Senior Writer -

ORLANDO – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and linebacker Jamie Skalski have won National Championships and ACC Championships and been a part of some of the Tigers’ greatest teams. But both said that this season, for many reasons, will stand out as a favorite.

Clemson rallied from a 2-2 start to finish 10-3, the 11th consecutive season Clemson has won at least 10 games, and Swinney said he was as proud of this team as one he regarded as the best ever in 2018.

“I'm as proud of this team as the 15-0 team when we held up the trophy in – wherever the heck we were, Santa Clara, wherever that was. I'm as proud of this team as I was that team,” Swinney said. “That team stayed healthy. We didn't have anywhere near the challenges that this team had. It's incredible what they had to deal with this year.

“And then you have criticism and negativity and all that crap. And they never flinched. They kept fighting. They kept the faith, and they finished. They finished.”

Swinney compared this year’s team to another one that ended the year in Orlando – the 2014 team that won the Russell Athletic Bowl over Oklahoma.

“Just really, really proud of them. As I said earlier, man, I look at every team like one of your children, and if you have children, you know – I have three boys, and they are all different,” Swinney said. “If you have any kids, they have different personalities and different journeys and different challenges. And I love that about starting over every year because you truly start over. Because it is, it's new leadership, new challenges, new struggles, new journey.

“Man, I love this team. Very similar to our 2014 team that we had. Actually, ironically, right here in this bowl game, that was one of my favorite teams as well. I've never judged a team based on a championship, never, ever. Because you know what, there's a lot of things that go into winning a championship. Just because you don't win the championship doesn't mean this team was any less committed than our 2018 team that won it all. This team was just as committed, just as passionate, unbelievable group.”

Skalski called it his favorite season.

“The world is stacked against you. And we just keep finding a way. That's been the story of this year,” Skalski said. “I have won natty's here, College Football Playoffs, and this is the most fun and the most unique and my favorite year of my six. By far my favorite year, because of all the challenges. All of the grit it took to get through it all. We wanted to make it happen and make it go.”

Swinney agreed with Skalski.

“So you know, I judged them based on their commitment to excellence, how they handled themselves off the field, what type of teammates they are, how they respond, how we practice, the camaraderie and chemistry, the development of the leadership, their passion, their toughness. That's how I judge these teams,” Swinney said. “And this team is right there with any team I've had. And yeah, wish we'd have won them all. We didn't. Sometimes you're not quite good enough. That's okay. But they have laid it on the line every single week, and I'm just really, really proud of them. There's not many programs out there that could have done what this group did this year.”