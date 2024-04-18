CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
Riley explains a play to quarterback Trent Pearman.

2024 Apr 18

Dabo Swinney is expecting more out of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and the Clemson offense in 2024.

The Clemson offense finished 48th nationally in total offense in 2022, averaging 410 yards per game and 30th nationally at 33.2 points per game. Swinney replaced Brandon Streeter with Riley in an effort to jumpstart the offense, but those rankings fell to 402 yards per game (52nd) and 29.8 points per game (also 52nd).

Swinney, appearing on ACC PM with Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, explained why he thinks Riley and the offense will all be better in 2024.

“Yeah, I would say just that he's just really settled in, knows our players. This time last year, I think we had one scholarship receiver go through the spring, so that was a challenge for him with a lot of guys out and hurt and so forth,” Swinney said. “But it's been really good. I think he's more comfortable. All the staff, everybody settled in, obviously Matt Luke coming in. I think that's been a great addition for him as well. And just like your quarterback, you just take another step, and he's a very talented coach, very talented coordinator, and I'm really proud of how we finished. We were second in plays per game last year, and we were 15th in first downs last year.”

However, the Tigers failed in a few key categories.

“The problem is we were 112th in fumbles, and as a result, we were 121st in red zone, scoring turnovers in the red zone, missed kicks in the red zone. And so that was a very frustrating thing for him,” Swinney said. “But man, I'm proud of how Garrett hung in there, and we got over the hump, and we had some close losses in overtime, double overtime, pick-six, the opening game we had 250 yards rushing, 250 yards passing, and we got beat for the first time in 128 years of Clemson football (with those numbers). We don’t lose a game when we do that.

“So, it was a year for everybody just to kind of battle through, and we did, and we're in a good spot. We just have to go and keep building on what we've done this spring and have a great summer of skills and drills. The coaches are all in a good place. And now, hopefully, we can stay healthy and really build on the foundation that we put in place last year with Coach Riley.”

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 41) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 TigerNet News®
spacer Dont tell me about it. Show me _ with Wins vs best competition.
 Tropical
spacer Re: Dont tell me about it. Show me _ with Wins vs best competition.
 rhettfla
spacer Agreed
 homeslice1479
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer You arent tired of the annual Spring Dabo Swinney hype machine?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: You arent tired of the annual Spring Dabo Swinney hype machine?
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer I hope it makes you feel better to call me out.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Did you really need to respond twice to my post?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Did you really need to respond twice to my post?***
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Troll
 rhettfla
spacer Are you capable of not being a jacka$$?***
 NoChinTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 Obed®
spacer GR gets a clean sheet of paper and new crayons this year!
 Tropical
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 mrn65
spacer QB was mediocre.
 NoChinTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 InletTiger15®
spacer Tommy Rees OC at Bama
 GaTiger5®
spacer Well, we used to.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 Orangemania91
spacer LOL. Give UGA credit. They are light years more talented than TCU.
 NoChinTiger
spacer Yes but that's not apples to apples. GR MAY be able to effectively
 Swarley
spacer Re: Yes but that's not apples to apples. GR MAY be able to effectively
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: Yes but that's not apples to apples. GR MAY be able to effectively
 AFDAWG®
spacer Im glad that the honeymoon is over
 goob®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 Dacusville
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 tigerlex24®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 LeonTrotsky
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 tigerlex24®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney says Tigers are in a better place in year two of Garrett Riley
 LeonTrotsky
spacer LOSING TO DUKE IS A LOW STANDARD TO COMPARE IMPROVEMENT TO
 NIKE®
spacer We have the country's 3rd-longest active winning streak heading into the
 wildblulou®
spacer Liked pic of Garrett Riley and Pearman
 TigerInAtown
spacer Re: Liked pic of Garrett Riley and Pearman
 Tr0utb0y®
spacer You are creating a false dichotomy.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: You are creating a false dichotomy.
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: You are creating a false dichotomy.
 jarheadtiger®
Read all 41 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
