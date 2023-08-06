Swinney says if wide receivers are healthy, the Tigers will score a lot of points

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney says if Clemson’s wide receivers are healthy, the Tigers will score a lot of points. Clemson started fall camp last Friday with only one scholarship wide receiver on the shelf – Troy Stellato is battling a hamstring issue – and Swinney said that group has a chance to be special. However, the wide receivers battled injuries each of the last two seasons. That includes Beaux Collins, who caught 31 passes his freshman season but saw his production limited to just 22 receptions last season. “I think we have an incredibly deep and talented group. It's gonna start with Beaux (Collins). I mean, Beaux is a great player, and there is a reason he could have gone anywhere in the country,” Swinney said. “And he had a good freshman year and then last year battled some injuries and things and was limited. Got off to a great start, but he is still a young player. He is going to be a junior. But he has really developed. If he stays healthy, he is going to have an amazing year. “He's a really, really good player and a great kid, a great leader. He's super talented, he's fast, he's strong, he's polished, and he really understands all the nuances of the position, and he's passionate about it. Like a lot of these guys, if they are available, they will have a great year. He's had a couple of tough breaks from an injury standpoint, so hopefully, this is the year he stays healthy all year, and if he does, he's going to have a great year. It's going to start with Beaux.” Swinney then detailed four more who he expects to make an impact – Antonio Williams, Cole Turner, Adam Randall, and Brannon Spector. “And then Antonio, coming off a freshman All-American year. He's 195 pounds, he's locked in, and he had an amazing freshman year, and he's going to build on that,” Swinney said. “And then it's Cole and Adam and Spec. So those five, that is where it starts. If those five are available, we are going to score a bunch of points. I am excited about the group, and then we will figure it out from there.” There are four freshmen who have a chance to contribute – Noble Johnson, Tyler Brown, Misun Kelley, and Ronan Hanafin. “Noble looks amazing, he has gotten his butt in shape from where he was in the spring,” Swinney said. “He has realized the type of endurance he has to have. I think he was about 210 (pounds) yesterday. He had gotten up to about 225, and he's in amazing shape. His conditioning is where it needs to be. He's a super-talented prospect. Mentally, I am anxious to see if he is a guy who has taken a step. And then it's Tyler Brown and Tink and my man Ronan, and then Stellato.” Swinney then seemed to send a message to Stellato, who has played just 23 snaps over two career games. He battled injuries in his first season, starting in fall camp, and then tore his ACL during fall camp last season. He’s already battling a hamstring to start 2023, and Swinney said the Tigers aren’t counting on him. “We are not really counting on Stellato. He is a guy that if he is available, he will be a player for us,” Swinney said. “But to this point, he hasn't really been available. He is a little limited as we're starting out here with his hamstring, so I don't know. But I do know this about Troy, if he can ever do what he needs to do to stay on the field, he will help this football team because he’s a super-talented kid.”

