Swinney says competition heating up at left tackle, backup center

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney feels like he has functional depth across the offensive line, especially at the tackle and center spots. Clemson’s offensive line has drawn its share of criticism over the past few seasons, but it’s a group that has battled youth, injury, and inconsistency as well as the change from Robbie Caldwell to Thomas Austin for position coach. It’s a group that is finally starting to jell, and the second group performed well in Wednesday’s stadium scrimmage against the first team defense. “I thought our second offensive line took a step forward,” Swinney said after the scrimmage. “I was really, really encouraged by that. I thought they made a step.” The Tigers lost just one starter from last season – left tackle Jordan McFadden – and return left guard Marcus Tate, center Will Putnam, right guard Walker Parks, and right tackle Blake Miller. The coaches have rotated Tristan Leigh, Collin Sadler, and Tate at that spot in looking for a starter. “I feel good. I really do. I feel confident in the guys that we have been working there,” Swinney said. “We've got not just one, but we have multiple answers. We don't have a starting lineup yet, but I feel good about the guys that have been working there. And that's Tristan, and Marcus has gotten a good bit of work, and Sadler. I think all three of those guys can get the job done, and I think Blake could pop over there as well if he needed to. Mitchell Mayes (too). “One of our main objectives in this camp was to really solidify our tackle depth. I feel great about all of those guys. Tristan, Collin, Mitchell Blake, and Marcus. I think we have five guys that can function and win for us if we needed them. Not we just have to decide how we want to roll it out there to start and then go from there.” At center, Putnam is the starter with Ryan Linthicum and Trent Howard earning snaps. Swinney was asked how much he trusts Linthicum, who was rated as the nation’s best center coming out of high school but has played just 44 snaps his first two seasons. “A lot. He has done a good job. I am confident in him and Trent,” Swinney said. “I think we have three centers. Trent has played a lot of guard, and he has also bumped out and played a little right tackle and done a good job, so I think we have a little flexibility there. Linthicum can also play guard. They have done a good job because I don't really notice them. When I am noticing the centers, it's usually not good. They are just doing their job, and I like that.” Another player also caught Swinney’s attention. “I think Dietrick (Pennington) took a step forward today,” Swinney said. “He's not a center, but he's a guy I noticed today. It's hot. It's 14 days in, and everybody has sea legs, and it was good to see him push through on a tough day. He got a lot of reps.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest