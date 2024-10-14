Swinney reflects on his anniversary taking over: "It's very special...This is the day"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Things happen quickly in the world of college football. Even the passage of 16 years passes faster than you realize. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrated his 16th anniversary as Clemson’s head coach Sunday. He was named as the interim head coach on Oct. 13th, 2008, not long after a loss to Wake Forest ended the coaching career of Tommy Bowden in Clemson. During those 16 years, Swinney has won 175 games, eight ACC Championships, two National Championships, and has led the Tigers to six appearances in the College Football Playoff. This year’s anniversary follows another game against Wake Forest, a 49-14 Clemson victory that stands as the Tigers’ 16th in a row against the Demon Deacons. Swinney was asked if the day is still special in his eyes. “It's very special. Are you kidding me? This is the day,” Swinney told TigerNet Sunday. “It's actually been a special week because Terry Don Phillips came out to practice last week, and so it’s just kind of something I always think about this time of year and Terry Don Phillips changed a lot of people's lives. And not just him. That team changed a lot of people's lives, too, because that group, they chose to buy into what I was asking to do. And hopefully, when they watch us play today, those first two or three teams, I hope they all take a lot of pride in who we are at Clemson and the foundation that we stand on today. They laid the first brick, if you will, and helped us build a great foundation. So yeah, I think about it for sure.” During his 2008 introductory press conference, Swinney said things moved so fast he didn’t even have the proper clothes for a press conference. “I certainly didn't see it coming,” Swinney said that day. “I had to get my wife to bring me some clothes. I came in here with sweatpants and a shirt on. We were studying the blitz package today. But that's how things happen in life. Things happen quickly. That's why you always have to prepare, and I'm going to do everything I can to make Clemson proud. And I'm going to do everything I can to do the very best I can. And one thing I don't want to do is look back in December and say, I wish I should have done this. I wish I'd have done that. You're looking at a coach that has nothing to lose. So, we're going to lay it all in the line, and it might be a seven-week career, but it's going to be fun.” It has turned out to be a little longer than seven weeks, but Swinney still can’t believe the quickening passage of time. “I'm incredibly blessed to be at the right place at the right time. Sixteen years, I don't even know where to start," he said. “To me it seems like two weeks ago. It's gone really fast, but I always take the time to just reflect and be grateful. I get text messages and calls every year this time of year, and I went to church today, and it was a great day, great day.”

