State's top prospect for 2026 lining up a busy spring and summer

State's top prospect Zyon Guiles lining up a busy spring and summer

The top prospect in the state of South Carolina is lining up his visits for what should be a busy spring and summer. Big offensive tackle Zyon Guiles (6-5 290) of Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay is being touted as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina for the 2026 class by at least one of the internet recruiting services (ON3). Guiles is certainly being recruited as a top prospect and has already scheduled official visits to Clemson on May 30th, South Carolina on June 6th, Florida on June 13th, Georgia on June 20th, and Tennessee on June 27th. Guiles knows those weekend visits will be filled with a heavy emphasis on football, with some academic and campus exposure worked in. Thus, he’s planning several spring visits so that he can get a better feel for life at a particular school. “I’m just trying to look deeper into the colleges other than just football,” Guiles said. “I want to see how the athletes live their whole day life and things like that.” Guiles mentioned Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Tennessee as some spring destinations with no dates set. He also plans to hit up Clemson, South Carolina and others for their spring games. The Tigers and Gamecocks are keeping in regular contact. Guiles said he just heard this week from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Matt Luke, as well as South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. “I just spoke to a lot of them (at Clemson),” he said. “They were congratulating me on my new ranking and telling me to stay humble and just remember where it all started and things like that. And I just got a phone call from Coach Beamer not too long ago, a couple of days ago. I was talking to him and Coach Teasley. Definitely, he’s ready to get me back down there to see everything.” With his official visits set, Guiles has an idea as to his top schools and which schools are really serious about recruiting him. “I would definitely say there are a couple of schools recruiting a little bit harder than others,” Guiles said. “I don’t want to say other schools are bad at contact, but they are a little more on the side of trying to get me. Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee and Florida.” As he makes his spring and summer visits, Guiles said he’ll be looking at each school to determine which one checks off the most items on his key factors. “Not only development but my character development also,” Guiles said. “The skills that they can equip me with that can help me in the long run with my life outside of football. Definitely seeing if they have my majors, and seeing if those classes are good, are they a good school for my major. What other athletes or football players are taking the same classes that I’m going to be taking, and how does it work together hand in hand.” Guiles said he does not yet have a commitment date in mind because his feelings about the schools tend to fluctuate daily.

