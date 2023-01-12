Speedy in-state receiver has Tigers in top three after offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top and fastest wide receivers in the state of South Carolina picked up a Clemson offer Wednesday night.

Speedy wide receiver Bray Staley (6-1 175), a 3-star 2024 prospect out of Aiken, landed another major offer Wednesday night when he got the call from Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham with the news.

Staley already holds offers from North Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, and Miami, among others. He is the son of former Clemson signee and Mississippi State defensive back Brian Staley.

Staley said he and Grisham have communicated for a while now and have really gotten to know each other well. That relationship-building eventually led to the offer.

“We talked on a daily basis, and he came and watched me at track practice and things like that,” Staley said. “We’ve Facetimed so I could meet other coaches, and we just check up on each other at times.”

Speed is a big part of Staley’s game, and that’s a big reason he got the offer from Grisham.

“He said he loves my explosiveness, body control, and the way I can high-point balls,” Staley said. “He said they watched my film a lot and they just love the way I play when I step on the field.”

Staley said right now, he has Clemson, North Carolina, and Wake Forest as his top three in no order. The other Power 5 in-state school, South Carolina, hasn’t seen wide receivers coach Justin Stepp extend an offer.

“He’s just telling me don’t give up on him, that they're coming to get me and recruit me hard,” Staley said. “We text a lot as well. I actually feel good about them. They’re still one I’m waiting on patiently.”

This weekend Staley will visit Georgia Tech. Next Saturday, he plans to visit Wake Forest, and on January 23rd, he’s going to Virginia Tech.

During the season, Staley took in games at Clemson, North Carolina, and Appalachian State.