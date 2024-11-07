Rising GA edge has Tigers in his top schools following weekend offer

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

The national stock continues to rise for one Georgia prospect. Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA), Greater Atlanta Christian School recently received an offer from Clemson. The Tigers haven’t been the only program to pull the trigger on the three-star edge, with schools such as Georgia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, and many others extending an offer to the junior lineman. For Quinn, Clemson is his latest offer, coming after his visit to witness a primetime matchup against Louisville. He and the Tigers have built a strong relationship to get to this point. It didn’t shock Quinn when the inevitable moment came, but it didn't stop him from finding total joy. “It wasn't necessarily a surprise,” Quinn said. “I mean, they always said after the game, obviously they lost, but before the game, Coach Swinney and Coach Rumph, they wanted me to meet with them after the game. But since they lost, they just decided to call me a couple of days later. But yeah, I mean, it wasn't a surprise. They kind of indicated to me that they were going to offer me, but I was really ecstatic, filled with Joy. It just made my day that I got the offer.” Another area of his Clemson visit that wasn’t very shocking was the atmosphere that Quinn witnessed on Saturday night. It was his first trip to the Upstate, and he had heard what it was like to live in such an environment, but his expectations were surpassed. “It was my first time at Clemson in general, and it was one of the best experiences for sure,” Quinn told TigerNet. “I mean, I really loved the game. I really loved the environment, just everything. They were surpassed for sure. I mean, I really loved Clemson and everything about it.” Quinn told TigerNet he plans to return to Clemson at some point but isn’t entirely sure when that may be. There is a possibility he makes a return during the season, but nothing has been finalized. One thing he knows for sure, is that he will bring plenty of sacks wherever he goes. He’s also confident the Tigers are in good standing with his recruitment. “They're (Clemson) for sure in my top five.” Extremely Blessed to Receive an offer from @ClemsonFB !!!@CoachRumph @52RockJr @GACFootball @CoachBuzzAldrin @Mhoward38 @CoachBeck56 @ScottLashleyPRF pic.twitter.com/4LqphuawXC — Dre Quinn (@Dre2Quinn) November 5, 2024

