Phil Mafah, Tigers look to bring extra edge to red zone efficiency

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON — When the offense struggled against Florida State this past Saturday, senior running back Phil Mafah put the team on his back. He had 25 carries for 154 yards, which is the highest number of attempts and rushing yards since his monster performance against Notre Dame last season. Despite the dominant performance from Mafah, the Tigers struggled mightily in the red zone. After averaging seven touchdowns per game over the last three performances, Clemson only managed to put up two touchdowns against the Seminoles. Neither came from Mafah, which was his second game in a row without a touchdown. While he felt like the Clemson offense had a great game overall, he acknowledged the red zone struggles and said he missed an opportunity to score. “One thing I just thought we could have done better is finishing in the red zone, definitely would like to see that more. But, overall, I felt like we had a great game. We stayed on top and for the most part, there was no chance of them coming back on us. I feel like we held our own the whole game,” Mafah said. “Me personally, I know I had a close one where I could have gotten in the end zone maybe if I would have made a cut a bit earlier, just that feeling and knowing you got to finish in the red zone. That’s been a big emphasis all offseason. So, we just would love to do that. But, it was also great to see (true freshman kicker) Nolan (Hauser) get in there and make some critical kicks. That paid off.” Hauser was the difference in the game for Clemson. His 17 points - five field goals and two extra points - were essential in the Tigers’ 29-13 victory, keeping them undefeated in conference play. They will look to maintain that streak in their second road game in a row against Wake Forest this coming Saturday on Oct. 12 (Noon / ESPN). Playing the Deacons has not historically caused problems for the Tigers as head coach Dabo Swinney has 15 consecutive wins against them, the most by a head coach to start their career since 1996. The Tigers have also defeated the Deacs 71 times, their second-most victories against any opponent. For Clemson to get win No. 72 against Wake Forest, they will need Mafah to be at his best. Going against a team that is allowing an average of 168.8 rushing yards per game, that should be no problem for the William V Campbell Trophy semifinalist. He has the explosive speed to compete with any defense, especially one that is not performing as well as some other defenses Clemson has faced this season. Like many football players, Mafah was a multi-sport athlete growing up. In middle school, he played basketball. While in high school, in addition to being one of the best football players in the country, he also participated in track. Track may have helped him develop his breakaway speed, but he did not enjoy it much at the time. Nonetheless, he acknowledges it helped him develop new relationships and be competitive in another sport. “Just being able to compete, develop different relationships and really just competition, just being able to go out there, have fun with your friends and you’re all in it together. So, it makes you go harder for them and makes you want to work harder for them,” Mafah said. “Especially with track, just me working on my speed, my running form and just the discipline. I used to hate it, honestly. It used to be tough just running everyday or the cool down, we (had) to do two laps. That used to be the worst part, running two laps for the cool down. But, it paid off I feel like. So, I’m grateful for it.”

