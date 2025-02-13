Peach State standout details star camp performance, "excited" to get back to Clemson

When Under Armour rolled into town, it was time to show out. Ryan Mosley of Carrollton (GA) isn’t a stranger to big performances in his hometown, and Sunday’s Under Armour Atlanta camp was no different. The four-star local talent had quite the outing in the weekend camp, and was considered one of the top performers at the event. Mosley had the opportunity to compete with some of the best talent in the Southeast right in his backyard, and he told TigerNet he felt good about that competitive environment. As the offseason rolls on, the Carrollton product will have to make more decisions, but one crucial visit has been locked in. Mosley will be in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Retreat on March 8th, making a return for the first time since a gameday visit for the clash with North Carolina State. At that time, TigerNet ventured out to see Mosley play against Gainesville, where he hauled in six passes for 117 yards and two scores and dominated the competition. He had great things to say about the Tigers, including that Swinney’s program sat in his top five. While some time has passed, the attendance is another shot for Clemson to show why Mosley held the program in such high regard. The Georgia four-star will observe how the operation is run, catch a practice, and observe how the offense has continued to grow. Mosley is “excited” to return to the Upstate, citing the length of time since he last walked the campus grounds. It is also another opportunity to see Tyler Grisham, someone he has been in close contact with. “Coach Grisham and I text every day,” Mosley said. “He's my guy, and I’m his guy. So the relationship is there.” Mosley is still in the process of solidifying the timeline for his recruitment, and he is planning on releasing a top six sometime in the spring. From there, he will take his official visits and hopes to commit around late June to early July. Regarding where the Tigers stand, the Elite Retreat is a big event for most recruits, and Mosley certainly fits that category. “Like I said, just going back up there, getting the feeling of just being around the coaches and players, seeing how they run their offense at spring practice,” Mosley said he's looking forward to. “Just getting the feel at Elite Day, too.” 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/3HGQkxkM7V — Ryan Mosley (@ryanMosley0) February 9, 2025

