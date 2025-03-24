Monday roundup: Sunday offers breakdown + notes on extra campus visitors

Clemson’s board just got bigger. Two offers were extended this weekend, with each side of the ball adding another piece to the puzzle. Starting on the offensive side of the ball, four-star running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County announced an offer on his social media, adding to the pool of tailbacks on CJ Spiller’s radar. In a situation similar to Canon Pickett, he also had Clemson on a list of finalists before receiving an offer from the university. That not only seems rare but is unique to each player’s situation or just a product of not getting on campus early in the game. Pickett announced an offer from the Tigers during his Elite Retreat visit, cementing Clemson’s status on his board of contenders. In Lamar’s situation, he joins a smaller group of running backs on the Tigers’ apparent short list of 2026 candidates. We’ve mentioned J’Alan Terry as a possible guy, but Lamar’s talent, paired with an eventual visit, was a powerful combination. Now, the three running backs who have been offered (Lamar, Jaylen McGill, Carsyn Baker) and haven’t committed elsewhere have all been on campus. Not only that, but those trips were recent, giving the staff plenty of information as they decide how to proceed in that position. Flipping to the other side of the ball, Khary Adams of Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield also picked up an offer from the Tigers, being another late addition on that side of the ball. With Tom Allen’s addition to the fold, there was always going to be a certain level of prospects who would capture the attention of this staff as a new defensive philosophy entered the mix. Adams is considered one of the best players in Maryland and would round out an excellent class of defensive backs as that position gets filled out in the coming months. It wasn’t just a busy weekend for offers; there was also more talent on campus to fill out the weekend. 2026 four-star OL Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day was on site this weekend. He got another look at campus after the Elite Retreat and before his official visit in May. Clemson is certainly a top contender for his services, and these extra trips in between more official visits will never hurt the Tigers’ stock. Additionally, some in-state talent was also on campus. 2026 three-star wide receiver Jude Hall of Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal made the short trip down to catch the sights of Clemson’s facilities. It would seem another offer is unlikely, given that the Tigers are only likely to add one more wide receiver, with three top prospects already in the mix. However, this may be a name to monitor moving forward.

