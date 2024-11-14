Mindset change leading way for Clemson down season's final stretch

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson was back in the win column following Saturday’s victory over Virginia Tech. Coming back to prepare for Pittsburgh, there may be a sense that the team has an extra spring in their step compared to the feeling of finding a resurgence after the Louisville defeat. According to senior defensive tackle Tré Williams, nothing really changed. “Same as last week for real, we have just been trying to work and just consistently get better, and we made a lot of mistakes in the game that we could have prevented, and so we are just trying to make better clean up the mistakes.” That business-as-usual approach has served the team mostly well, but Williams added there had to be a different mindset in Blacksburg. Williams eluded to the soul searching that was required to finish the season strong, adding there was a team-wide effort not to repeat the result of their home loss to the Cardinals. “We had more energy in what we were doing, and we were just ready,” Williams said. “We were like, man, never again. Never again. That can't ever happen to us. We're Clemson's defense. That should never happen to us. So we just had that chip on our shoulder. Hey, Tré, coming down the stretch on the final three games, how are you feeling mentally and physically about the remainder of the season? I'm great. I'm excited, bro. It's the game I love a lot of. I haven't got to play it for a long time, so every chance I get, I'm excited.” That excitement certainly translated onto the field. Whether it was the energy from responding to early adversity against Virginia Tech or the defense bringing back to the dab when celebrating a big play. That energy was felt in the film room or on the field for “Fortnite” dances, the energy this defense carried in September and October looked to momentarily return. In order for this team to find their stride to finish out the season, Williams says the enthusiasm must be intentional. “It's just a little bit of everything,” Williams said. “Running to the ball, talking a little junk, and picking up your teammates. The offense doesn't have a drive and go how they want it. Hey two (Cade Klubnik), we got you. We're going to get you the ball right back. Just stuff like that, being a good teammate and picking everybody up. It is adversity in the game. They blocked through the field goal. Hey, don't worry, Nolan (Hauser), we'll go get another one. Don't even worry about it. Let's do it. And just having the energy to stay positive throughout the whole game. And I felt like we keyed in on that this past week. And that took us up." As Clemson’s schedule grows in difficulty, that kind of energy will be needed. Williams knows the mentality has to remain “business as usual,” but the energy between teammates must continue to take center stage. Much like the Tigers’ playoff hopes remain slightly alive, Williams is trying to keep the locker room's spirit as positive as he can.

