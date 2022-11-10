McFadden says bringing physicality a key to bounce back against Cards

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Despite the loss to the Irish, fifth-year offensive lineman Jordan McFadden still believes that the Tigers can make the playoffs this season. Nonetheless, the team is focused on taking things one game at a time.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want to make it to the playoffs,” McFadden said this week. “But right now, our focus is getting back on track, beating Louisville.”

The loss to the Irish was a first since October 23, 2021, against Pittsburgh when the Tigers fell 27-17. In that game, just like against Notre Dame, junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Overall, it just was not a good showing for Clemson.

“We’re definitely disappointed in the outcome, not what we prepared for, not what we worked all season for, definitely not the outcome we wanted,” McFadden said. “So, we’re definitely disappointed but, there’s nothing we can go back and do now and change it. So, we just have to get better from here and watch the tape, see what we can fix and get better on and keep improving.”

Clemson has played against Louisville seven times in their history, with the Tigers winning all seven of these matchups. The most recent game they played against each other was last season on November 6 when Clemson defeated the Cardinals 30 to 24. However, this will be the first time the Tigers have played the Cardinals while ranked since October of 2019 when No. 3 Clemson beat Louisville 35 to 10.

Despite Louisville coming into this matchup with a 6-3 record, they are still a dangerous team.

“They definitely have good players,” McFadden said. “I think they have a good scheme as well. In order to beat those guys, we’re going to have to play physical, we’re going to have to communicate, and be on the same page.”

The physicality of the Cardinal defense is reflected in the number of sacks they have. So far this season, they have a nation-leading 34 sacks, compared to Clemson’s 28. For McFadden and the O-line, they've allowed 18 sacks this season, which ranks in the middle of the pack within the conference (6th) and nationally (T-64th).

Louisville senior YaYa Diaby leads their team this season with 6.5 sacks for a loss of 37 yards. Senior Monty Montgomery is also having a good season with four sacks for a loss of 49 yards. After giving up four sacks to four different players on the Notre Dame defense, sacks are certainly a concern for the Clemson offensive line.

Even though Clemson has already secured a spot in the ACC Championship game, this ACC matchup still has important implications for the Tigers. McFadden and others agree that Clemson will need to win out to have a chance at making the playoffs this season. As they currently sit at No. 10 and are not projected to go to the playoffs, this game could determine if their chances are still alive and, if they do not make the playoffs, what bowl game they could play in.