Local 2023 target Misun Kelley plans to be in Clemson Saturday

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the more recent offers from Clemson plans to be in Death Valley Saturday for the Tigers’ home game against Syracuse.

Athlete Misun Kelley (5-11 177) is a 3-star 2023 prospect out of Central (SC) Daniel, and he plans to go to Clemson Saturday for the Syracuse game. He did not go to a game last Saturday. Kelley decommitted from Virginia Tech earlier in the month and Clemson offered the next day.

He originally planned to announce a new commitment last Friday, but he postponed that to give himself more time for visits and evaluations.

“I’m taking it pretty slow,” Kelley said. “I’ll probably make a commitment sometime in December or something, after I take some official visits. I felt like I was rushing it.”

Kelley has set an official visit to Virginia Tech for November 5th. He also plans to set dates with Clemson and USF. With Clemson, he’s been dealing with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“Really the same thing about how they want me bad and stuff,” Kelley said regarding what he’s hearing from the Clemson coaches. “I kind of feel like it’s about the same as every other school.”

All three schools like him as a receiver, though Clemson is also talking to him about the opportunity to get snaps a cornerback.

Kelley said when he goes on his official visits, there are a few specific things he’ll be looking at with each school.

“How they run things, how they are going to act with other recruits on the same visit, how the head coach acts around me and how they run things like their practices,” he said.

Kelley also has been hearing from Florida and Oklahoma. He also has offers from East Tennessee State, Marshall, Troy, Navy, Tulane, Georgia Southern and Charlotte.