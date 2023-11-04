Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

TigerNet Staff by

SATURDAY, NOV. 4 • NOON ET • MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Gridiron Radio Network (Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds, Jason Crowder) ODDS: Notre Dame -3.5 O/U: 43.5

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule After meeting twice in South Bend and twice in postseason play in the previous five years, Clemson will welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back to Death Valley for the first time since 2015 when the teams square off this Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for noon ET.

BrandonRink® 14:14 ND cuts the Clemson lead back to 31-23, 6:05 3rd. Hartman's run brings the ND average yards per rush to 6.7 on the day.

BrandonRink® 14:13 Hartman scrambles all the way around the Clemson defense 26 yards for the TD.

BrandonRink® 14:12 ND hits the big play out of the gates and the pass and run takes the Irish to the Clemson 39.

BrandonRink® 14:07 Clemson 31, Notre Dame 16, 8:08 3rd. The Tigers are up to 142 rushing yards already, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. 128 of those yards just for Mafah.

BrandonRink® 14:06 Clemson is stuffed at the 1 to set up 3rd and goal...Mafah punches in the score and Clemson leads by a couple scores again.

BrandonRink® 14:04 Ennis draws a pass interference call to get Clemson a little closer to the goal line.

BrandonRink® 14:04 3rd and 9 for Clemson at the ND 17, Klubnik hits Collins on the slant for the first down at the ND 6.

BrandonRink® 14:01 Mafah is carrying the Tigers deep into ND territory and he has a career-high in rushing yards now with 114.

FLTiger02 13:58 Watching clean football was fun while it lasted.

BrandonRink® 13:57 ND punches in the 2-yard TD and it's a one-score game again in Death Valley. Clemson lead cut to 24-16, 13:57 3rd.

BrandonRink® 13:55 Mafah second-down run picks up six to set up 3rd and 4. Klubnik's third down throw is deflected and picked for a return to the Clemson 2.

AC Leo 13:36 If Clemson plays like they did in the first half for the rest of the season we will finish 8-4 and get win #9 in our bowl game. Let's finish this game and season string! Make it a NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER!!!!

BrandonRink® 13:33 Halftime: Clemson 24, No. 12 Notre Dame 9. The Tigers get the ball out of the second half. Two turnovers to zero for Clemson. Mafah averages 7.9 yards per carry and scores a TD. Klubnik hits 7-of-13 passes for 63 yards and a TD.

BrandonRink® 13:31 Briningstool runs to the offensive huddle on his own.

BrandonRink® 13:30 Briningstool down after the hit on the pass over the middle is broken up.

BrandonRink® 13:30 Mafah converts to keep the Clemson drive going.

BrandonRink® 13:26 Notre Dame timeout after the Mafah run sets up 3rd and 2 at the Clemson 33 with 1:05 to go in the first half.

AC Leo 13:23 Bend don't break! Way to go D!!!

BrandonRink® 13:21 Clemson stonewalls a couple of ND runs to set up 3rd and 5...Hartman overthrows his target in the end zone and the ND FG team is back out for the short attempt. Clemson leads 24-9 now, 1:32 2nd.

BrandonRink® 13:19 Hartman hits Estime for the goal-to-go situation at the Clemson 3.

BrandonRink® 13:16 Hartman's toss to Tyree keeps the ND drive going to the Clemson 30.

thompson_creek_tiger® 13:16 Think we might need to pass the hat & take up a love offering for Tyler from Spartanburg.



Where has this team been all year?

AC Leo 13:15 Tyler needs to call and get Dabo heated every week! Where has THIS team been all year!!!

FLTiger02 13:12 Atta boy Trotter!!

BrandonRink® 13:11 Clemson leads No. 12 Notre Dame 24-6, 8:33 2nd.

BrandonRink® 13:11 Trotter picks off Hartman and he's off to the end zone.

RememberTheDanny 13:06 Paul Howard is playing GREAT at LG.

BrandonRink® 13:05 Clemson 17, No. 12 Notre Dame 6, 9:11 2nd. 75 yard drive in nine plays for the Tigers.

BrandonRink® 13:05 Brown sheds the attempted tackle on the slant for the 9-yard TD. Two-score lead for Clemson now.

BrandonRink® 13:03 Klubnik completion to Beaux Collins sets Clemson up in the red one at the 20.

BrandonRink® 13:01 Ennis back in the offensive huddle during the TV timeout here.

BrandonRink® 13:00 Ennis is up and walking to the sideline on his own.

BrandonRink® 12:59 Sage Ennis with a catch on the sideline opposite of Klubnik's long throw to the ND 37. Ennis is still down after the hit.

BrandonRink® 12:58 Domonique Thomas with a couple touches in a row and a first down conversion at the Clemson 35.

BrandonRink® 12:55 Xavier Thomas with the big pass breakup to force a ND FG. From 30-yards out, that is good. 10-6 Clemson, 13:34 2nd.

FLTiger02 12:50 Bad Angle Barnes.

BrandonRink® 12:50 End first quarter, Clemson leads 10-3. ND set up with 1st and 10 at the Clemson 19. ND has a 110-80 yards advantage, but the Tigers are up in the turnover margin by one.

BrandonRink® 12:47 The middle of the field opens up for a long Hartman run to the Clemson 31.

BrandonRink® 12:45 21-yard FG is good. 10-3 Clemson, 2:08 1st.

BrandonRink® 12:43 Short run for Mafah sets up third and four to go to the goal line. The pass is ruled incomplete on the near Briningstool TD. Under review.

BrandonRink® 12:40 Mafah breaks through ND defenders for the third down conversion to keep things rolling to the ND 9.

BrandonRink® 12:38 Klubnik's third-down throw to Randall is broken up and the punt team comes back out, but the punt is fumbled and recovered by Clemson at the ND 22.

BrandonRink® 12:35 Hartman's third-down throw is incomplete and Clemson's defense forces another ND punt. Clemson starts at its 24.

RememberTheDanny 12:29 Killer block by Tristan Leigh!!!

BrandonRink® 12:28 7-3 Clemson, 6:57. All four Clemson runs of 40+ yards this season have come from Mafah.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now