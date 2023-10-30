BREAKING

Cade Klubnik and the Tigers look to rebound in a first home in game since earlier this month.

Notre Dame at Clemson depth charts
by - 2023 Oct 30 17:56

Clemson returns home for the first time since early October with a date against traditional power Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish (7-2) come in ranked No. 12 in the nation after a 58-7 home win over Pittsburgh, while Clemson dropped to 4-4 on the season with a 24-17 loss at NC State on Saturday.

This week's Clemson depth chart reflects how the rotation shook out at NC State in a number of areas. Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans is listed on the depth chart, but Irish head coach Marcus Freeman announced him as being out for the season earlier on Monday.

The game is set for a noon kickoff on ABC Saturday in Death Valley. Notre Dame is a 3-point favorite currently.

See how the teams compare on the depth chart below:


