Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
by - Correspondent - Saturday, November 13, 2021, 8:40 PM
Elliott says Uiagalelei battled through issues Saturday.
Elliott says Uiagalelei battled through issues Saturday.

CLEMSON - Well, it wasn’t a one-score game for the Clemson football team this week, something we haven’t seen since the second week of the season against South Carolina State. The offense was inconsistent at times, and at other times moved the ball down the field at will on the Huskies. The Tigers produced 476 yards of total offense, 347 of those coming through the air.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21 of his 44 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown pass to Beaux Collins for the second week in a row. The sophomore also threw an interception in the second quarter where he stared Collins down before letting the ball go.

Clemson was also without its top two running backs in Will Shipley and Kobe Pace who suited up, but did not play in the win. The majority of the carries were split by sixth-year senior Darien Rencher and true freshman Phil Mafah.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said they left Uiagalelei in the game so long to continue working on his confidence and production level.

“DJ (Uiagalelei) was in a position to play, he practiced all week,” Elliott said after the game. “Definitely wanted to let him play to continue to build his rhythm and his confidence, that was the thought process there. You saw Taisun in there early, we were working our two-quarterback package a little bit, but he banged up his shoulder and that is why DJ played a little more than we may have liked to.”

“I thought he battled through his struggles today, I think our wideouts could have helped him a little bit,” Elliott said of Uiagalelei. “I was proud of how he finished, I thought he finished the first half well, and started the second half well.”

The Tigers only rushed for 129 yards on the day, well below what many expected against a lackluster UConn defense. While Clemson was without its top two backs, Elliott was surprised by the lack of production in the ground attack.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting,” Elliott said. “Give credit to UConn, they had a good plan and were ready, they had a couple weeks to prepare. They stopped our prominent run, the inside zone and tried to get us into some outside stuff. Overall I want to watch the tape and see what happened. We weren’t consistent enough.”

The offense also stalled some drives out in the first half, scoring 30 points against the Huskies with opportunities to score much more. Elliott is not worried about the inconsistency issues heading into a tough matchup next weekend against Wake Forest.

“No concern, just an opportunity for us to reset our focus,” said Elliott. “We’ll get some guys back and ready to go and challenge some guys from a leadership standpoint. It’s a great learning opportunity, but what the guys have shown this year is how they respond and rebound. We’re not going to make something bigger than it actually is, but they know what is at stake and what we’re playing for.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Zachary Wagner: Email | Comment
Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more
Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more
2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer
2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer
WATCH: Brent Venables, Tony Elliott react to win over UConn
WATCH: Brent Venables, Tony Elliott react to win over UConn
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks win over UConn, injuries
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks win over UConn, injuries
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 TigerNet News
spacer If anything, fans are less confident now***
 ClemBert®
spacer who cares if th fans are confident, DJ is the one playing***
 TigerCook®
spacer Didn't you hear? Elliott is trying to build our confidence..
 ClemBert®
spacer Re: If anything, fans are less confident now***
 bleedsorange81®
spacer ^^^^^^THIS Klubnik can start day 1. He could start if he was here now.***
 ClemsonMike830
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 brandbddy
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 Bareftn
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer so what is the alternative, just wondering?
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: so what is the alternative, just wondering?
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 outlaw1081
spacer Bwahahahahahaha
 tigerpaw®
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 breeze89®
spacer Threw one good pass all day. The rest was garbage. He’s an embarrassment.
 argonaut1992®
spacer Re: Dude threw one good pass all day. The rest was garbage***
 Touch_The_Rock79
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 ClemsonFan322
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 Mogambu®
spacer 10 games into the season and he's still trying to build confidence?!
 81TigerS16
spacer How’d that work out?
 T3Tiger®
spacer let the squinting commence…***
 tigrrfan
spacer Boy, is that ever rich. Unfortunately, he’s the best option
 nkickha
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 CASDM9901
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 Creektiger1
spacer 21/44=47.7%***
 7173TIGER®
spacer There may not be enough minutes left in the season for that.
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 tigerforlife28
spacer Well now I have……
 Boskeet
spacer Tell 'em u6c coot, no one knows losing better than you
 clemson80tiger
spacer He sure does get surprised a lot.***
 Obed®
spacer I certainly don'y understand the obsession with getting
 T_I_P
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 tgrpride7
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 85tiger2012®
spacer Elliot is f'n lost. This offense does not need a small tweak
 LKN Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 damojav1
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 damojav1
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 2003Tiger
spacer What we could have done?
 PeppaTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Elliott says Uiagalelei played longer Saturday to help build confidence
 tiger33nj
spacer lol he and dabo are always proud of his garbage play***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Need to get story straight, heard Pommachan was injured
 tigeron®
Read all 46 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest