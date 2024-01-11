Elite defensive end Bryce Davis talks Chris Rumph, junior day visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

New defensive ends coach Chris Rumph is already making an impression on the recruiting trail, and one of the top defensive ends in the country can’t wait for the Tigers’ Elite Junior Day so he can get to know Rumph even better. Bryce Davis is a 2025 4-star edge out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley who currently holds a Clemson offer, along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Davis will be at Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on January 27th. Davis, who camped at Clemson last summer, knows what he wants from the visit. “I was there last year, so I kind of know what I want to see,” Davis told TigerNet. “I just want to see how Clemson feels when we're walking around campus, get to view everything, get to talk about academics a little bit more. Last year I was a sophomore when I went, so this year I'll be a junior. So, it'll be more personable. So I get to talk more because 2025, we're up right now, so they'll have more to tell me, more about the school, more about why I should come. So I'm just excited to hear all of that.” Rumph replaced Lemanski Hall in early December and has been building a relationship with Davis. “I talk with Coach Rumph a lot,” Davis said. “He talks to me like I'm already one of his players, so it's good. We're just building that relationship. His resume is amazing. He's coached in the NFL, coached at the top SEC programs, and then just hearing like Xavier Thomas and TJ Parker just saying if you're a high school kid and you get the chance to get recruited by him, take it. And just getting to know him on a personal basis. He reached out to me, wanting to get to know my parents as well. That's a big part for me, that family feel, and that's what he gives off.” Davis and his family had already built a relationship with Hall, and his leaving Clemson made Davis take a step back. “It definitely was a shocker for me. In this recruiting thing, it is hard not to take things personal and just look at as a business because of the relationships you build with these coaches, and they can leave,” Davis said. “It didn't steer me away from Clemson at all. I felt like they were going to make a good hire, and after that, I was just going to wait to see who it was. And luckily, it was Coach Rumph.” Davis said that Georgia, Clemson, and Duke are recruiting him the hardest. “They’ve all been recruiting me for a while, and Clemson since I was a sophomore. I didn't get that Clemson offer until going into my junior year,” Davis said. “All of those three schools have been recruiting me really hard, stopping by and staying in contact with me since my injury last year (torn meniscus). I mean, that meant a lot. I won't forget that.” The industry-generated 247Sports Composite tabs Davis as the nation’s No. 8 edge and No. 64 prospect overall.

