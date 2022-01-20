Defensive end prospect close to commitment after Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the Tigers’ latest offers for the 2022 recruiting cycle is poised to make a decision after a weekend visit to Clemson and a meeting with new defensive line coach Nick Eason.

Defensive end prospect Jahiem Lawson (6-4 215) is a 3-star 2022 prospect out of Central (SC) Daniel who was one of three official visitors to Clemson last weekend. Two, cornerback Myles Oliver and wide receiver Cole Turner, announced commitments to the Tigers Sunday.

Lawson, the brother of former Tiger All-America defensive end Shaq Lawson, is widely expected to commit to the Tigers at some point. He did not do so in the aftermath of his visit, which ended Saturday night due to the weather, but he said Sunday night he might be ready to announce something later this coming week.

“I thought everything was fine. They showed me around campus and where I would be staying if I go there,” Lawson said. “Everything was just nice. Some of their facilities are really nice. I’m really used to the area because I’ve been down there. It was very fun and exciting. A big moment for me, if you ask me. Just walking around campus and meeting the new staff and new coaches.”

Lawson spent time with Eason, who replaces Todd Bates.

“I met Nick Eason for the first time. He is a good guy and a really good dude,” Lawson said. “I talked to Coach G (Wesley Goodwin) and Coach (Dabo) Swinney of course, but I have been talking to those guys. Me and Coach Eason we have been more recent. I think he loves being around a lot of people and that brings joy to him and I like that.”

Lawson said the message from the coaches was simple.

“They said if I come here, it would be like this…I’ve got to get big, going to have to be dedicated in the weight room, put weight on as a freshman, about 25-30 pounds, because I’m 215 now,” Lawson said. “And Coach Eason told me to be ready to come in and work.”

Another highlight was putting on the Tigers’ uniform for a photoshoot.

“I got to put the orange uniform on. That was pretty fun,” Lawson said. “I got to wear my high school number (8). It was something good to do. I met some new players and met some new people. That was really fun. “

Lawson, who was the North Defensive MVP in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl last month, said he has talked with Georgia Tech about an official visit. However, he isn’t sure that he will make that visit.

“I think I might be looking to commit at some point really soon,” he said. “Maybe in the next week or even in the next few days.”

Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Western Kentucky, Coastal Carolina, Central Michigan, and East Carolina have also offered.

As a senior, he produced 75 tackles, 25 for loss, and 11 sacks.

HUGE offer for Jahiem. He finished with 75 tackles, 25 TFL, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and a pair of TDs in helping Daniel win State for a second straight year. Also a North-South pick (MVP for the North D), a Shrine Bowl pick, an all-state selection and region co-defensive MVP. https://t.co/fBpjhACEA4 — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) December 21, 2021