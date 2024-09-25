Dabo Swinney provides final update before Stanford

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

After more finishing touches before one last September matchup, Dabo Swinney provided a final update before Clemson’s Homecoming matchup against Stanford. On his brief Wednesday night meeting with the media, he addressed several players, including Olsen Patt Henry and Cade Denhoff. He also addressed the potential for weather with Hurricane Helene and much more. Here’s what we learned. *Swinney got the chance to talk about the improvement of the defense based on what he’s seen early on. He said that tackling and gap integrity have stood out. He says they need to improve as a red zone defense. *Swinney was asked about Bryant Wesco being able to suit up on Saturday (limited to 16 snaps vs. NC State), and while he was brief, Swinney said he does feel better about his chances. *Pending weather with Hurricane Helene, Swinney says there are contingency plans in case that becomes a factor on Saturday. “Mike Dooley does an amazing job, and no matter what happens, we will be ready to roll.” *Swinney says Khalil Barnes has done well in the first three games. He mentioned that the sample size is smaller, given the reserves have played many reps in the second half, but he’s pleased with Barnes’ efforts. *Cade Denhoff had his first start on Saturday, and Swinney mentioned the redshirt junior is “dependable.” He adds that Denhoff’s journey is what the Clemson program is all about. *Despite Stanford being a team Clemson hasn’t seen in decades, Swinney says the preparation hasn’t changed. “Teams might have the same logo, but they are a different team. There’s a lot of new people year in and year out.” *Swinney says Olsen Patt Henry’s bought into becoming a more well-rounded tight end, crediting Kyle Richardson for developing Henry well. Henry came in as a receiving tight end and has had to grow into that role, and his buy-in has correlated with more playing time. *Swinney has been pleased with Christopher Vizzina’s game experience, which has been “needed.” He’s glad the redshirt freshman has had the opportunity to get those reps, which have only accelerated his confidence and development. He added that Vizzina had a great two-minute drill in practice on Wednesday.

