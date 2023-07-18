I sure do wish we could hear the questions being asked!
Turn on closed caption. It picks up most of the questions
|
Dabo Swinney Media Outing: Notes and Quotes
|2023 Jul 18, Tue 08:12- -
CLEMSON - We kick off the 2023 football season today with interviews at the football facility. The defensive coaches at 8:30 and the offensive coaches at 9:30, and then we have a break for some open house stuff and then Dabo at 12:30. You can check in here for all of the updates.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now