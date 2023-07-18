CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney Media Outing: Notes and Quotes
Today is Clemson's Media Day

by - Senior Writer - 2023 Jul 18, Tue 08:12

CLEMSON - We kick off the 2023 football season today with interviews at the football facility. The defensive coaches at 8:30 and the offensive coaches at 9:30, and then we have a break for some open house stuff and then Dabo at 12:30. You can check in here for all of the updates.

12:03
I sure do wish we could hear the questions being asked!




Turn on closed caption. It picks up most of the questions
11:49
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xg0-b967yRc&feature=youtu.be
11:49
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjKoOgS7qcc&feature=youtu.be
11:48
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pqkLAm7GMI&feature=youtu.be
10:34
Wow, not sure his math is right. Not sure how you could possibly get to 11 schools a day, have any type of meeting 15-30min then drive to another school 30-60min away at a minimum.
10:32
Talking to Wes Goodwin about the possibility of Peter Woods playing at DE some, and he said they aren't ruling it out. If they need him to, he will play
10:30
Kyle Richardson starts his interview by playing country music, Garth Brooks, and says he was given a hard time after he said he didn't like country during the spring. Especially by his mom.
10:29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVgRaHaC69U
10:27
Nick Eason just told me he went to 166 schools in 15 days when he was on the road.
10:26
I don't really understand this response. Does he mean that Misun is probably better at defense or that he is good enough to play both sides of the ball? Or basically he didn't answer the question and diverted to another past athlete to get off topic. Or am I just not smart enough?
10:23
I sure do wish we could hear the questions being asked!
09:49
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNMs5OEQecw&feature=youtu.be
09:49
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-Kp26LiAMk&feature=youtu.be
09:48
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7z21nIaGQw4&feature=youtu.be
09:44
09:39
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nvu3K33BY_c
09:18
Conn says Tyler Venables got sick before the Louisville game last year and they were forced to use Mickens at the DIME. Said Mickens made three of the four plays on the goal line
09:17
Conn, like Reed, loves the depth he has at safety. Feels like he has four starters in Venables, Mukuba, Phillips, and Mickens. But Covil can play and Barnes will make an impact.
09:16
Mickey Conn is high on freshman safety Khalil Barnes. Said we all saw it during the spring. Kid is a baller
09:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlR3bGr8j2Y
08:46
Here is the early part of Mike Reed

https://youtu.be/JscdWmhD7aw
08:45
Reed is asked about Misun Kelley, a two-way player, and says if he had his way Ray-Ray McCloud would have been a full-time DB. Says that McCloud was a better DB than a receiver, which is saying something considering Ray-Ray is an NFL WR
08:45
Wes Goodwin talking to the media:

https://twiter.com/ClemsonTigerNet/status/1681283428551933953
08:42
Reed said "I might die tomorrow" and has told the freshmen he wants to see them play. Expects them to earn early playing time
08:41
Mike Reed said he had some guys out this spring, but all have been cleared to start fall practice. He is expecting big things out of Jeadyn Lukus
08:41
Mike Reed says this is the most depth he's had since he's been here
08:23
Let's go!
08:20
Signed,

Lovingit

What are you wearing?

Signed,

FrancisMarion


Message was edited by: lovingit®
08:17
Looking forward to it David! Football season is in the air!
08:13
Eating breakfast now, interviews to start soon
