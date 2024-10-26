Consistency key for key Clemson playmaker Jake Briningstool

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Senior tight end Jake Briningstool is the perfect tight end for every quarterback. He is the definition of consistency, recording multiple receptions in every game this season and going over 100 receiving yards twice. His 1,137 career receiving yards give him the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in Clemson history. “Ever since (tight ends coach Kyle Richardson) got the job, his biggest word for me has just been consistency - consistency in my play, consistency in how I act off the field, how I carry myself. So, I think the biggest thing for me is just being somebody that’s consistent day-in and day-out at practice and that translates directly to the games,” Briningstool said. “I think the biggest thing about (being a safety net) is being able to build (junior quarterback) Cade (Klubnik)’s confidence, being someone that’s reliable for him. I trust my hands. I trust my abilities. So, just being able to use my abilities and benefit the team the best I can.” Chemistry is another important aspect for a successful tight end. Back before they were starters, Briningstool and Klubnik used to play together on the second-team roster. Now as key pieces to the Tiger offense, that relationship has grown exponentially. Further, Klubnik’s leadership skills have greatly improved in his second season under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, allowing the offensive chemistry as a whole to be much better than last season. “We put in a lot of work in the offseason throughout last season and then going into this offseason, we just been constantly working together, constantly getting a feel for each other. So, I’m just trying to be there for (Klubnik) as much as I can,” Briningstool said. “He’s done a really good job, just building chemistry with all the guys, even out at practice in the offseason. So, I think just him taking that next step, taking initiative, not just leading because he’s the quarterback but leading because that’s what he was built to do. So, I think just being able to take advantage of opportunities like the trip we had or just different scenarios I think is really starting to pay off for us now.” Playing in his last season, it is also part of Briningstool’s role on the team to step up as a leader for the other tight ends Coach Richardson and the rest of the coaching staff are working to develop. One player who stood out in Clemson’s 48-31 win over Virginia last week was sophomore tight end Olsen Patt-Henry who had career-highs in receiving yards (51), longest reception (40 yards) and receiving touchdowns (two). “Olsen’s a really talented player, really talented tight end, and for me, I think it’s really cool just because he came in last year being able to feed him whatever he needs - knowledge, off the field stuff, anything like that,” Briningstool said. “Olsen’s one of my really good friends. So, just being able to see his success on the field and it directly translate, I think, is really cool for me just being in my position, being old, having played a lot of snaps, seen a lot of football, and just watching him come along. He’s going to be a really good player here. So, I’m just excited for him.” Patt-Henry has three touchdowns against ACC teams so far this season. He will be looking to make at least four after Clemson’s bye week when they face Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Cardinals are only allowing 1.3 touchdowns per game through their first seven games, so this game could be more challenging for the entire Tiger offense.

